Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK from Leicester, Catterick and Newcastle, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Tuesday horse racing bets. There is no racing until Thursday from Ireland unfortunately.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Leicester and Catterick, meanwhile we see some great flat racing at Newcastle on the all-weather track in the late afternoon/early evening.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both selections coming from Catterick today, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 18 races.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Leicester, Catterick and Newcastle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – Mackenberg @ 6/4 with bet365 – 1.30 Catterick

In what on paper looks like an extremely competitive three horse race, Mackenberg is the one that really appeals to us.

Winning on his two only previous chase outings, this seven-year-old has looked like the real deal since jumping over fences. Last time out, he beat current betting favourite Cornerstone Lad relatively comfortably. This was only back at the start of February, so Donald McCain will be hopeful of getting another win over Micky Hammond this time.

The good to soft ground should also suit him, with his pervious two chases being on soft ground at Carlisle and Musselburgh respectively. Could be tight with Cornerstone Lad with three more furlongs this time, but we believe Mackenberg has what it takes to defeat him again.

NEXT BEST – Brother Pat @ 7/2 with bet365 – 3.15 Catterick

Highest rated horse in the race and looks to be in with a great shout of winning under Theo Gillard for the Donald McCain stable. We’re confident of a McCain double today for our NAP and NEXT BEST.

Brother Pat had four chase wins in 2021, with the most recent back in November at Sedgefield as a 9/4F. He stepped up to Class 3 company last time out on Boxing Day, and made a great showing of himself coming third as a 16/1 priced outsider. This is step back to Class 4 company in which the seven-year-old has won his two previous races that he finished.

Seems to respond well when asked for more and keeps on well. Should go well for owners Birkdale Bloodstock.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the three respective cards at Leicester, Catterick and Newcastle on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Leicester

1.50 Dash Full Of Cash @ 10/3 with bet365

2.25 Leverock Lass @ 13/2 with bet365

3.00 File Illico @ 5/4 with bet365

3.35 Celma Des Bois @ 6/1 with bet365

4.05 Indirocco @ 7/1 with bet365

4.35 Sixteen Letters @ 2/1 with bet365

Catterick

1.00 Jelski @ 4/1 with bet365

1.30 Mackenberg @ 6/4 with bet365

2.05 Ben Brody @ 11/4 with bet365

2.40 Kopa Kilana @ 7/4 with bet365

3.15 Brother Pat @ 7/2 with bet365

3.50 Lady Bowes @ 7/2 with bet365

Newcastle (AW)

4.50 Autonomy @ 10/1 with bet365

5.20 Cusack @ 9/2 with bet365

5.55 Key Look @ 13/2 with bet365

6.30 Abnaa @ 7/2 with bet365

7.00 Mehmento @ 9/2 with bet365

7.30 Merry Secret @ 14/1 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.