Horse racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Wetherby, Clonmel, Exeter and Market Rasen with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. No flat racing today, as we slowly move into the better weather and summer racing! Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The four jumps meetings at Wetherby, Clonmel, Exeter and Market Rasen get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Market Rasen, with the last race of the day on UK soil getting underway at 5.31pm at Wetherby.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Market Rasen and one from Wetherby, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Wetherby, Clonmel, Exeter and Market Rasen

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – PRESUMING ED @ 5/2 with BetUK – 1.00 Market Rasen

In this the opening race of the afternoon from Market Rasen, we have gone with Presuming Ed as our NAP of the day.

This 7-year-old has been almightily impressive in recent races, with his worst finish over hurdles being a second place since November 2021. He comes to this race course having won two out of the last four times he has raced here, in November and December respectively.

This step up in trip from two miles to 2m2f140y could play into his hands, with the good to soft ground also playing in his favour. We expect the Adam West trained horse to produce another great ride, with Archie Bellamy also on the saddle.

Definitely a generous price at 5/2 with BetUK in what looks to be a race that will bring out the best in Presuming Ed. Stand-out horse in the race for us. He is the one to beat.

NEXT BEST – MALINAS ISLAND @ 5/2 with BetUK – 4.56 Wetherby

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Wetherby in the penultimate race of the afternoon. We have selected Malinas Island to win this Novices’ Handicap Hurdle.

Winning on two of his last four starts, this 7-year-old has really began to improve. A slow start to his hurdling career, but has looked very promising from November onwards. His last win came on this exact track over the same trip, so we can see why Malinas Island is the current betting favourite for this race.

Thomas Doggrell takes to the saddle for trainer Neil Mulholland today and is trusted to provide another winner for this vastly improved gelding horse. Should go really well and be in with a great chance come the final furlong, provided he jumps fluently.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Wetherby, Clonmel, Exeter and Market Rasen on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 27 races:

Wetherby Horse Racing Tips

1.26 Hungry Tiger @ 6/4 with BetUK

2.01 Reilly @ 5/1 with BetUK

2.36 Destin D’ajonc @ 4/1 with BetUK

3.11 North Parade @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.46 Grand Mogul @ 6/1 with BetUK

4.21 Glebe Road @ 7/2 with BetUK

4.56 Malinas Island (NB) @ 5/2 with BetUK

5.31 Chasing Fire @ 6/4 with BetUK

Clonmel Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Fire Squadron @ SP with BetUK

2.18 Maxxum @ SP with BetUK

2.53 God Help Us @ SP with BetUK

3.28 Miss Raftaire @ SP with BetUK

4.03 Yabo @ SP with BetUK

4.38 Kildorrery @ SP with BetUK

5.10 Golden De Coeur @ SP with BetUK

Exeter Horse Racing Tips

1.53 Earth Business @ 3/1 with BetUK

2.26 Wind Tor @ 4/7 with BetUK

3.01 Equus Dreamer @ 10/3 with BetUK

3.36 Franco d’Aunou @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.11 Racing Snake @ 7/1 with BetUK

4.46 Park Hill Dancer @ 6/5 with BetUK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Presuming Ed (NAP) @ 5/2 with BetUK

1.35 Kamaxos @ 4/11 with BetUK

2.10 Grand Turina @ 10/3 with BetUK

2.45 Getaway North @ 7/1 with BetUK

3.20 Sirobbie @ 13/2 with BetUK

3.55 Midnight Glace @ 7/2 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

