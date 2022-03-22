Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Tuesday, 22 March

This Tuesday, 22 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Indirocco. He runs in the extended 3m novices’ hunter chase at Exeter (4:11). Tom Ellis’s horse appeals as one of the best horse racing tips today at awesome odds of 11/4.

A gelding by Shirocco, Indirocco hails from a horse racing yard with a 24 per cent strike rate with its runners under Rules over the last five seasons. Following the stable in hunter chases like this has also been profitable for punters in that time. Indirocco thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 22 March. See more reasons to back him below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Indirocco win?

Now a nine-year-old, Indirocco has won three of his five British Point-to-Point races. They include his last outing in that sphere at Chipley Park in Somerset in January. Indirocco made all and horse racing results show him staying on for a five-length success over The Big Sting.

The drop back in trip to when switched to Rules in an open hunter chase over 2m 6f at Leicester earlier this month may have been against him, then. Only Maracudja, who had a 5lb claimer aboard, was too good for Indirocco last time out. He pulled seven lengths clear of the third.

Back in fourth on this occasion was previous scorer Pure Vision. Indirocco now goes up in distance and significantly down in class into novice company. Gina Andrews is again aboard and she has a 33 per cent strike rate over fences this season. Backing all of her mounts on horse racing betting sites would have seen punters make £11.88 profit off a £1 level stake.

Taking all that into account, Indirocco not only rates our horse racing NAP of the Day but looks a bit of value to go one better. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport returns £37.50 at his current price. This bet also qualifies new customers who sign up for £40 in bonuses. Read all about this great deal below.

