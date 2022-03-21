Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Tuesday 22nd March

It’s jumping all the way again today for horse racing fans as Wetherby, Exeter & Market Rasen provide the fixtures in the UK, while Clonmel race in Ireland.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 22nd March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Caught the eye when winning at this track earlier this month. Up 8lbs for that so more needed but seemed to have more in-hand than the winning margin of 2 3/4 lengths. Gets on well with jockey Chloe Emsley, who claims 7lbs again, and with just three other rivals looks the obvious call here.



KATPOLI @ 7/1 with BetUK – 2.36 Wetherby



The Newland yard boast a solid 29% record with their chasers here at the track so this 7 year-old looks of interest. A recent fourth at Sandown was a fair effort as it also came in a better graded race than this. Eased in grade and with conditions to suit looks of interest.

Bounced back to form last time at Taunton with a 3 length win. This Tim Vaughan hurdler is up only 4lbs for that success, which looks more than fair. Trip, ground and track are all fine too, so a repeat of that last effort should see him go close.

CD winner that won well here two starts back and wasn’t disgraced running second at Plumpton last time out. 7lbs higher than last win but that is fully offset with the jockey’s claim here so in a race with plenty of question marks about the others this Neil Mulholland runner looks the safest call.

Back Tuesday's Lucky 15 selections in a acca at 150/1 with BetUK

(Click on the bet slip below)

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

