Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Another jam-packed day for horse racing betting fans with afternoon jumping cards from Thurles in Ireland, Huntingdon and Sedgefield. While if you like your all weather racing then there’s also plenty going on with Southwell racing in the afternoon and Newcastle going under the lights in the evening.

Here are our Thursday horse racing bets.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Huntingdon and one from Thurles, to add to your bet slip as well as our quickfire horse racing tips on ALL the day’s other races.

NAP – MANUCCI @ 4/9 with bet365 – 2.10 Huntingdon

This Gary Moore-trained 6 year-old returned to form in facile fashion at Sandown last week and looks worth sticking with. It was a bold front-running display that afternoon and similar tactics here should make him hard to beat as escapes a penalty for that win and jockey Niall Houlihan continues in the saddle to claim a handy 3lbs.

NEXT BEST – THE FOLKES TIARA @ 10/3 with bet365 – 4.15 Thurles

A chance is taken on this Henry De Bromhead former Pointer here, who is having his first run under rules. It’s interesting that the yard have also won the last three runnings of this race and jockey Rachael Blackmore has ridden the last two winners of this race for the stable too.

Check out all of our free horse racing tips across the five meetings in the UK & Ireland on Thursday 24th Feb 22.

As well as our NAP and Next Best free horse racing tips, we are also on hand to give you our quickfire horse racing tips from ALL of the days races from Thurles (Ire), Huntingdon, Sedgefield, Southwell (AW) and Newcastle (AW).

Thurles Horse Racing Tips

1.55 DOLCITA @15/8 with bet365

2.30 ALL CLASS @11/10 with bet365

3.05 JOHNGUS @11/4 with bet365

3.40 THE GOFFER @4/1 with bet365

4.15 FRANCISCAN ROCK @6/1 with bet365

4.50 EVER SO COOL @5/1 with bet365

5.20 BROOKLINE @5/6 with bet365

Southwell Horse Racing Tips (AW)

12.52 STREET POET @3/1 with bet365

1.27 INTERVENTION @5/2 with bet365

2.02 CRIOLLO @8/11 with bet365

2.37 EBTSAMA @11/10 with bet365

3.12 TIPPERARY TIGER @9/4 with bet365

3.47 LAZYITIS @11/4 with bet365

4.22 ARZAAK @5/1 with bet365

4.57 DANNI CALIFORNA @17/2 with bet365

Huntingdon Horse Racing Tips

1.00 DOIREANN @5/1 with bet365

1.35 SCUDAMORE @6/4 with bet365

2.10 MANUCCI @4/9 with bet365

2.45 GOLDEN BOY GREY @13/8 with bet365

3.20 GALANTE DE ROMAY @10/1 with bet365

3.55 LOTS OF LUCK @11/4 with bet365

Sedgefield Horse Racing Tips

1.45 PEEJAYBEE @2/7 with bet365

2.20 POWERFUL POSITION @5/4 with bet365

2.55 HAJEY @8/1 with bet365

3.30 PASSING SECRETS @5/2 with bet365

4.05 ATOMIC ANGEL @7/2 with bet365

4.40 WHEELBAHRI @2/1 with bet365

5.10 SERIOUS EGO @5/1 with bet365

Newcastle Park Horse Racing Tips (AW)

5.30 VINDABALA @9/4 with bet365

6.00 QUEEN AMINATU @8/11 with bet365

6.30 GOWANLAD @2/1 with bet365

7.00 FOX POWER @7/2 with bet365

7.30 JUDY’S PARK @9/4 with bet365

8.00 AMAZING AMAYA @7/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

