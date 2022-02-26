Horse racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Naas, Fontwell and Hereford, we have plenty of brilliant meetings to look forward to today. Here are our Sunday horse racing bets.

Some eye-catching jumps meetings at Naas, Fontwell and Hereford, with no flat racing anywhere to be seen in the UK or Ireland on Sunday.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Fontwell and one from Hereford, to add to your bet slip as well as tips on all 23 races.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Horse racing tips today: Naas, Fontwell and Hereford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP -Nassalam @ SP with bet365 – 1.50 Fontwell

The highest rated horse in the race by a long stretch and is sure to show us why with a tidy performance in the opening race at Fontwell on Sunday. Nassalam also runs off top weight and is 13-pounds heavier than his nearest competitor.

Winning two out of his four chase starts, this horse looks to have taken to the fences like a duck to water. Jamie Moore is on board for father Gary and will be looking to give the horse his first win in 2022.

Will keep on well if required. May be a relatively short price but totally worth adding to your betslip, perhaps in a double or a treble. If you’re feeling lucky, why not add Nassalam into your Lucky 15 betslips?

NEXT BEST – Hellfire Princess @ SP with bet365 – 1.40 Hereford

Jonathan Burke takes the reigns for Kerry Lee in the opening race here at Hereford on Hellfire Princess. Making her debut over hurdles, this mare looks to be the one to beat in the race.

She won her only race outing just four weeks ago at the same course in a National Hunt Flat race, and has quickly been pushed onto the hurdles.

Responded really well when ridden 6f out in that race back in January and quickened in the final few furlongs before leading inside the last and running on well. Should have every chance of making it two wins from two starts for owner Will Roseff.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK & Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the three respective cards at Naas, Fontwell and Hereford on Sunday. Here is who we are backing:

Naas

2.00 Captain Guinness @ SP with bet365

2.30 Krabat @ SP with bet365

3.00 Ha D’or @ SP with bet365

3.30 Calvados @ SP with bet365

4.00 Devil’s Cut @ SP with bet365

4.30 Snake Oil @ SP with bet365

5.00 Prengarde @ SP with bet365

5.30 Sandor Clegane @ SP with bet365

Fontwell

1.50 Nassalam @ SP with bet365

2.20 Guguss Collonges @ SP with bet365

2.50 Allmankind @ SP with bet365

3.20 Gelino Bello @ SP with bet365

3.50 Legal Rights @ SP with bet365

4.20 Jett @ SP with bet365

4.50 French Bumper @ SP with bet365

Hereford

1.40 Hellfire Princess @ SP with bet365

2.10 Hipop Des Ongrais @ SP with bet365

2.40 Gemirande @ SP with bet365

3.10 La Cavsa Nostra @ SP with bet365

3.40 Grace A Vous Enki @ SP with bet365

4.10 Coronado Joe @ SP with bet365

4.40 Walkinthewoods @ SP with bet365

5.10 Sea Village @ SP with bet365

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

