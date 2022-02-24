Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Plenty for horse racing fans to get stuck into this Friday with National Hunt jumping cards at Warwick and Exeter, while an array of all weather action too with fixtures at Lingfield, Wolverhampton and Dundalk (Ire).

Here are our Friday horse racing bets.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Warwick and one from Exeter, to add to your bet slip as well as our quickfire horse racing tips on ALL the day’s other races.

NAP – ELEANOR BOB @ 2/1 with bet365 – 3.05 Warwick

Improving 7 year-old from the Venetia Williams yard that heads here on a three-timer after wins at Chepstow and Huntingdon. Up another 6lbs here, so will need to kick on again but looks the sort to have more to come and is expected to make a bold showing for her hattrick bid.

NEXT BEST – HARPER’S BROOK @ 4/6 with bet365 – 2.10 Exeter

This 6 year-old fell at Cheltenham last time out, but that came in a Grade Two Novice Hurdle, so is into calmer waters here. Has had a month to get over that last run but is clearly felt to be okay after that tumble to run here. Prior to that fall had run okay at Sandown and won well in October at Carlisle. A repeat of that effort should see him go well here for the Ben Pauling yard. Kielan Woods rides.

Check out all of our free horse racing tips across the five meetings in the UK & Ireland on Friday 25th Feb 22.

As well as our NAP and Next Best free horse racing tips, we are also on hand to give you our quickfire horse racing tips from ALL of the days races from Exeter, Warwick, Lingfield (AW), Wolverhampton (AW) and Dundalk (AW, Ire).

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

1.20 – COOLVALLA @9/4 with bet365

1.55 – ON SPRINGS @4/1 with bet365

2.30 – EVERYTHING’SONTICK @2/1 with bet365

3.05 – ELEANOR BOB @2/1 with bet365

3.40 – ALNADAM @7/4 with bet365

4.10 – LONE STAR @5/1 with bet365

Exeter Horse Racing Tips

1.00 – BELLATRIXA @11/8 with bet365

1.35 – QUEENOFHEARTS @2/1 with bet365

2.10 – HARPER’S BROOK @4/6 with bet365

2.45 – KINGOFTHEWEST @4/6 with bet365

3.20 – YOUNG BUTLER @11/2 with bet365

3.55 – SAMUEL JACKSON @4/1 with bet365

4.20 – LARGY TRAIN @7/4 with bet365

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips (AW)

1.45 – MHAJIM @1/3 with bet365

2.20 – PABLO PRINCE @9/4 with bet365

2.55 – SEVEN SPRINGS @5/1 with bet365

3.30 – MENAI BRIDGE @11/4 with bet365

4.05 – SADIE’S DREAM @11/2 with bet365

4.40 – EASTERN STAR @9/1 with bet365

5.10 – CAP D’ANTIBES @7/2 with bet365

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips (AW)

4.45 – PEACHEY CARNEHAN @3/1 with bet365

5.15 – TWENTYSHADESOFGREY @6/5 with bet365

5.45 – SEA FORMULA @11/4 with bet365

6.15 – AMBER ISLAND @7/2 with bet365

6.45 – ACROSS THE NILE @6/1 with bet365

7.15 – VOLTAIC @5/4 with bet365

7.45 – CITY RUNNER @9/4 with bet365

8.15 – AFTER EIGHT @2/1 with bet365

Dundalk Park Horse Racing Tips (AW)

4.00 – CRYSTAL DAWN @10/1 with bet365

4.30 – CHICAGO LIGHTENING @9/4 with bet365

5.00 – MEISHAR @7/1 with bet365

5.30 – CRAFT IRISH @11/8 with bet365

6.00 – MULLACASH BUZZ @7/2 with bet365

6.30 – ROCKY DREAMS @9/2 with bet365

7.00 BURREN SONG @4/1 with bet365

7.30 BOWERMAN @9/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

