Horse Racing Tips Today: Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets, Thurs 4th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Thursday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Brighton, Nottingham and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Sligo, Leopardstown, Doncaster, Sandown and Ayr get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Nottingham, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.32pm at Ayr.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Nottingham and one from Ayr, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Brighton, Nottingham, Sligo (Ire), Leopardstown (Ire), Sandown, Doncaster, Ayr and Yarmouth



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – JULIET SIERRA @ 8/15 with Bet UK – 1.00 Nottingham



Caught the eye on debut when a running on second at Newmarket. This Ralph Beckett 2 year-old was clearly doing her best work at the finish to suggest he was getting the hang of things late on that day.

Has had a few weeks to get over that run, but the fact connections are getting her out again fairly quickly indicates she’s come on a fair bit for that opening run and conncections want to take advantage.

NEXT BEST – FLYLIKEANEAGLE @ 8/11 with Bet UK – 7.58 Ayr



This Lucinda Russell runner has been in rude health in recent runs – winning 3 of his last 4! He’s up another 7lbs from his last success at Nottingham last week, but battled on well from the front that day to think there is more in the locker.

Regular rider Oisin Orr rides and despite having a fair bit of weight, this is actually a drop in grade too, which will help on that score.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, want to see how much you could win backing our various tipsters’ tips? Why not check out our new horse racing bet calculator which is completely free to use!

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Brighton, Nottingham, Sligo (Ire), Leopardstown (Ire), Sandown, Doncaster, Ayr and Yarmouth on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the day’s races:

Brighton Horse Racing Tips

1.50 POPPY FIELD @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.20 INSPIRITED @ 8/15 with Bet UK

2.50 WISPER @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.20 BUG BOY @ 17/2 with Bet UK

3.50 RETROUVAILLES @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.20 VOODOO RAY @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.55 FANGORN @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.00 JULIET SIERRA (NAP) @ 8/15 with Bet UK

1.30 POLLY POTT @ 17/5 with Bet UK

2.00 HOLOCENE @ Evs with Bet UK

2.30 NIGWA @ 6/4 with Bet UK

3.00 MALCOLM @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.30 CHICHEN ITZA @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 LIBERTUS @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.40 ROGUE STORM @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.10 BRESSON @ 1/5 with Bet UK

2.40 ROYAL PARADE @ 1/6 with Bet UK

3.10 ALETOILE @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.40 SEAL OF SOLOMON @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.10 MIGHTY GURKHA @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.40 ANGLO SAXSON @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Sligo (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

5.00 KNOCKNAGAPPAGH @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.30 DARTINGTON @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.00 PEACE PARTY @ 8/1 with Bet UK

6.30 GOLDEN SANDBANKS @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.05 KELLY’S BIRR @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.35 PECKHAM SPRINGS @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.05 SET MY LOVE FREE @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Leopardstown (Ire) Horse Racing Tips

4.45 MISCHIEF STAR @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.15 ROYAL TRIBUTE @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.45 ENTROPY @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.15 BEAMISH @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.45 CHILLED OUT @ 7/1 with Bet UK

7.20 HIGH ATTITUDE @ 13/1 with Bet UK

7.50 SHINING AITCH @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.25 DERRINLAUR @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Sandown Horse Racing Tips

5.36 STUDY THE STARS @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.06 BAILEY GATE @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.36 DESERT ORDER @ 5/6 with Bet UK

7.15 FRANTASTIC @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.45 MARLAY PARK @ 33/10 with Bet UK

8.18 FULFILLED @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

5.53 HERESMAX @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.23 GENTLE ELLEN @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.53 POET’S MAGIC @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.28 COBRA KAI @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.58 FLYLIKEANEAGLE (NB) @ 4/5 with Bet UK

8.32 RUSSIAN VIRTUE @ 29/10 with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

5.40 THAT’S JUST DANDY @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.10 ASCOT ADVENTURE @ 21/2 with Bet UK

6.40 KISS N CUDDLE @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 JUAN LES PINS @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.40 ALLIGATOR ALLEY @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.10 NAO DA MAIS @ 11/1 with Bet UK

8.40 JEAN BAPTISTE @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change