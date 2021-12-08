This Wednesday, 8 December, the NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Feivel. He runs in the 2m 4f maiden hurdle at Hexham (2:20). Now trained by Dr Richard Newland, this horse appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at nifty 9/4 odds.

A six-year-old Le Fou gelding, Feivel shaped with promise on both his sole start in Ireland and when falling at the final flight last time out on his British debut. His form in the Emerald Isle reads well, so he looks well worth another chance. That is why Feivel rates the NAP of the Day on Wednesday. See the case in full for his claims as the top Bet of the Day on 8 December below:

Why will NAP of the Day Feivel win?

Newland has a superb strike rate at Hexham with his runners around this track winning 31 per cent of races. Feivel could well add to that record here. A fine third on his racecourse debut at Naas in March, he stayed on and hit the frame in a maiden hurdle that has worked out well. The winner, Ballywilliam Boy, has since scored again at Galway and then finished third in a graded handicap at Navan on Saturday.

Splitting that one and Feivel that day was Lifetime Ambition in second. The runner-up landed his next three starts, including a Punchestown Festival novice hurdle and chasing debut after a summer break. Lifetime Ambition was also far from disgraced when fourth in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse last month. The seventh and 13th home have also won since, so the form looks pretty good.

Feivel then joined Newland and was keeping on when he came down at the last in a Uttoxeter maiden hurdle last month. Until that race-ending mistake, there was a lot to like about the way he travelled in the contest. Feivel is clearly no worse for the tumble with Newland turning him out less than a month later.

Charlie Hammond now takes the ride and has 11 of his 19 winners this season so far coming into today in hurdle races. Third time could be the charm for Feivel, so a £25 punt at his current price returns £81.25. If he doesn’t win, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

