Today’s horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 29 December with SportsLens tipsters is Vanillier. He runs in the 3m Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown (1:45). Gavin Cromwell’s runner is no stranger to success at major meetings, so looks the best value Bet of the Day at an 11/4 price.

Vanillier, a six-year-old grey gelding, steps back up in trip to 3m after winning his second start over fences. As an impressive winner of the Albert Bartlett at last season’s Cheltenham Festival, this son of Martaline has plenty of followers for the campaign ahead. Vanillier thus rates the NAP of the Day this Wednesday. Check out even more reasons to back him below…

Why will NAP of the Day Vanillier win?

According to the market on horse racing betting sites, Vanillier’s main competition in this contest comes from two relatively exposed handicappers. He remains lightly-raced under Rules and has only had 10 career starts including two Irish Points. After winning the second of those at Dromahane, Vanillier appreciated the step up to the 3m trip on his fourth hurdles start.

The Albert Bartlett is invariably a race that throws up all sorts of subsequent winners with the 2021 renewal no different. Each of the third, fourth and sixth home have already gone on to win over fences. Even the 13th home has scored twice over the larger obstacles in Chepstow novices’ limited handicaps, so it has paid to follow that Cheltenham form.

Cromwell started Vanillier off in this sphere over an inadequate trip at Down Royal. He was a fine staying on third to Lifetime Ambition, but it’s the runner-up in Beacon Edge who has advertised the form. That one went one better in the Grade 1 Drinmore Novice Chase. When stepped up to 2m 6f for the Grade 2 Florida Pearl at Punchestown last time out, Vanillier bolted up by 26 lengths.

Going up in distance again is sure to suit him too and remains open to any amount of further progress. Take our NAP of the Day tip and back Vanillier with a £25 wager at his current odds returning £93.75. If he doesn’t follow-up at the highest level, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

