The horse racing NAP of the Day for horse racing tipsters on SportsLens this Bank Holiday Tuesday, 28 December, is Sayce Gold. She runs in the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings in the extended 2m 6f Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase at Limerick (1:30) today. Now stepping markedly back up in trip, this Mick Winters trained mare is the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 4/1.

An eight-year-old daughter of Gold Well, Sayce Gold has staying chaser written all over her. She won the last of her three starts in Irish Points, then progressed to land a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Cork last winter. Sayce Gold has often been campaigned over an inadequate distance since, but the stamina test she faces here is much more like it. That is why she rates the NAP of the Day for 28 December. Check out other reasons for backing Sayce Gold below…

Why will NAP of the Day Sayce Gold win?

Sayce Gold shares a sire with some out and out stayers, strongly suggesting that this trip is much more to her taste. Relatives include Irish Grand National winner General Principle and 2021 National Hunt Chase hero Galvin. Sayce Gold’s career best Grade 3 victory in the Stayers Novice Hurdle at Cork last December is form that looks good.

She had fellow useful mare Fairyhill Run beaten 22 lengths in third on that occasion. That one won twice at this venue over the summer and went on to be placed in both the Grade 2 Skymas Chase at Down Royal and Porterstown Handicap Chase over a marathon 3m 5f at Fairyhouse.

There was no shame in Sayce Gold running a fine third under a penalty in the Shannon Spray here in March when she bravely tried to make all. She had subsequent Fairyhouse Easter Festival graded 3m handicap heroine Lady Breffni a neck behind in fourth, while conceding weight to the first two home.

If building on her staying on third in a Grade 2 contest over fences and 2m behind re-opposing winner Concertista, who she now meets off 5lb better terms, Sayce Gold looks a value bet.

