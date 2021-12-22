The NAP of the Day for SportsLens horse racing tipsters on Wednesday, 22 December is Fidelio Vallis. He can defy top weight in the 2m handicap chase at Ludlow today (1:45). Paul Nicholls’ charge appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at a fabulous 4/1 price.

Fidelio Vallis is a six-year-old Saint Des Saints gelding that showed some progressive form in handicaps in the spring. He notched a four-timer between March and May, and has since finished second in a Listed contest at Chepstow. Now back on a flatter track and going right-handed after running at Cheltenham last time out, Fidelio Vallis rates the NAP of the Day for 22 December despite a welter burden. See more reasons to back this horse, our latest Bet of the Day, below…

Why will NAP of the Day Fidelio Vallis win?

Nicholls has a strong 26 per cent strike rate with his runners at Ludlow over the last five seasons. This clockwise, sharp track should suit Fidelio Vallis much better than the undulating course at Cheltenham. After landing a Fontwell beginners’ chase on his second try over fences, he followed-up at Southwell.

Fidelio Vallis then completed his hat-trick on handicap chase debut at Kempton with a nine-length success over Topofthecotswolds. That one has since finished runner-up to Palmers Hill at Wetherby, who went in again at Ascot on Saturday, and then a fine seventh at 40/1 in the Grade 3 December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

As Fidelio Vallis made it four wins on the spin at Warwick before a summer break, he clearly had tons in hand on the assessor and horse racing betting sites were wary of him. He had Deyrann De Carjac beaten by 12 lengths back in third that day, and he has since finished fifth in the December Gold Cup. The form reads well in relation to this class 2 contest, then.

Now 3lb lower in the weights than his Listed second to Tea Clipper on his penultimate start, Fidelio Vallis may be able to concede it all-round from the front. A £25 punt on him at his current odds returns £125 if he wins. Should Fidelio Vallis fail to resume winning ways, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

