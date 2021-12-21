This Tuesday, 21 December, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Nells Son. He runs in the extended 2m 5f novice hurdle at Ayr (1:40). Check out why this Nicky Richards trained horse is the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 15/8 below…

A dual bumper winner at the track, Nells Son now gets the increased test of stamina that many horses from that sphere need over the obstacles. The six-year-old Trans Island gelding is versatile as regards ground after winning on both good and heavy going. Nells Son rates the NAP of the Day for 21 December after landing his only hurdles outing at Kelso. Read on as our experts give more reasons why punters should back their latest Bet of the Day.

Why will NAP of the Day Nells Son win?

The form of the maiden bumper that Nells Son won here at Ayr 12 months ago is working out well. Both the second and third, but also the sixth home have scored since. Of those, the most interesting is Fortescue Wood. That one went on to defeat Ahoy Senor, who has made up into a Grade 1 novice hurdler and exciting chaser that horse racing betting sites fear, in a bumper at this venue in January.

Nells Son confirmed the form with Fortescue Wood in a four-runner National Hunt Flat race here in March. Richards then went hurdling with his charge. As Nells Son kept on really strongly for success at Kelso, stepping up in trip should suit him here especially with the stamina on the distaff side of his pedigree and the dam being by Presenting.

He had re-opposing rival Half Track beaten by 4 1/2 lengths in fourth. Grand Voyage, just home home in front of that one in third, has since won over 2m 6f at Kelso and earned an official rating of 113. Eveque, who was down the field in eighth, has since won a handicap chase at Hexham, so again there is some substance to the form.

Richards has a good 22 per cent strike rate with his Ayr runners over the last five seasons and for the current campaign. Nells Son may well follow-up here at a good price.

