As Christmas week begins, the NAP of the Day for Monday, 20 December according to SportsLens horse racing experts is Broadway Joe. He runs in the 2m 4f novices’ handicap chase at Musselburgh today (1:15). Nick Alexander’s horse, trained locally across the Firth of Forth, looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 11/8.

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet on the first wager placed at Quinnbet today!

Broadway Joe has taken really well to fences this season, winning both of his starts including over course and distance last time out. A seven-year-old Milan gelding, two of his three career wins under Rules have been at Musselburgh. That is why Broadway Joe rates the NAP of the Day this Monday to complete his hat-trick. Get the lowdown on his chances as our experts make the full case for him below…

View more free daily horse racing tips in the SBS Telegram group

Why will NAP of the Day Broadway Joe win?

After finishing second in an Irish Point-to-Point at Monskgrange, fences were always going to bring out the best in Broadway Joe. He won at the seventh time of asking over hurdles here back in January but is bred for steeplechases. Broadway Joe proved that with his successful bow over the larger obstacles on reappearance at Kelso in October.

The way that he won cosily hinted at some ability and the runner-up Little Orange, has since filled the same spot behind the useful Cilluirid at Sedgefield. Broadway Joe then followed-up even more impressively over course and distance off 6lb higher. He ran on really well the last day for a 4 1/2 lengths victory over Avoid De Master.

That one won at Newcastle on Saturday, so that advertises the form nicely. Using Millarville, the fourth home, as a form marker, Broadway Joe should have the beating of main market rival Just Call Me Al and horse racing betting sites agree. Alexander also has an excellent record with his Musselburgh runners this season. The yard boasts a fabulous 40 per cent strike rate at the track this campaign, so expect a bold bid.

Broadway Joe could easily defy another 7lb rise in the weights and complete his hat-trick under Brian Hughes, who has a 47 per cent success ratio in the saddle at Musselburgh. Backing him at his current price returns £59.38 from a £25 wager. If Broadway Joe doesn’t go in again, then QuinnBet refunds losing stakes as a free bet.

Back Broadway Joe at Quinnbet

Get a £25 Risk Free Bet this Monday at QuinnBet

All SportsLens readers who join QuinnBet as new customers can get a £25 risk free bet. That is their welcome bonus. Just sign up and make a deposit using a compatible payment method, then place a qualifying sportsbook bet. This must have minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and it just so happens that the Bet of Day does.

Whether following our NAP of the Day or picking out another punt, QuinnBet returns losing stakes as a free bet of up to £25 if the selection fails to win. On top of that, new customer receive 50 Free Spins for a featured online casino slot. That element of the welcome bonus has separate terms and conditions.

How to Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet

Register with Quinnbet Log in to the account Make a deposit Place a qualifying bet (minimum odds of Evens [2.00]) If it loses, get up to a £25 free bet (+ 50 Casino Spins)

Claim a £25 Risk Free Bet here