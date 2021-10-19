The NAP of the Day this Tuesday, 19 October, is An Tailliur. SportsLens tipsters like his chance in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Exeter today (2:05). Odds of 11/8 say this in-form Jonjo O’Neill horse will win for a fifth consecutive race.

A five-year-old grey gelding by Authorized, An Tailliur hit form with a hat-trick in May. Following a summer break, he resumed his progress by adding to that winning sequence on reappearance last month. An Tailliur is simply a horse on a roll, while stepping up in trip should suit. That is why he looks the best value Bet of the Day today. Our experts continue making the case for An Tailliur as their NAP of the Day for 19 October at 11/8 below…

Why will An Tailliur win?

A combination of a trip and good ground is what this horse needs. The forecast rain should largely stay away until after An Tailliur’s race too. As of the time of writing, the going at Exeter is good to firm. His winning streak began at Market Rasen where An Tailliur beat subsequent Southwell scorer San Agustin by 4 3/4 lengths. If that form has been franked, then that of his second victory is even stronger.

An 8 1/2 lengths romp around Worcester in a conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle for An Tailliur has thrown up all sorts of winners. The second, third, fourth, sixth, eight and ninth home have all landed races since. An Tailliur then had no trouble landing his hat-trick in a three-runner novice event at Southwell by an easy 11 lengths.

In the space of less than a fortnight he went from an official rating of 94 to a mark of 116. It was remarkable and rapid progress. A 13lb rise in the weights wasn’t enough to stop An Tailliur landing the four-timer on his return to action at Warwick either. He stepped up beyond 2m 4f for the first time there and again won cosily. What An Tailliur beat the last day is open to question, but there is no hiding his purple patch.

Up a further 5lb with the assessor for landing the four-timer, it may not be enough to stop him going in again. The O’Neill yard boasts a 25 per cent strike rate with its runners in the last week, so the stable is also in form. An Tailliur is well worth his crack at class 3 company here. A £25 punt on him returns £59.38 at current odds. Should An Tailliur miss out on five wins in a row, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

