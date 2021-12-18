The horse racing NAP of the Day from SportsLens tipsters this Saturday, 18 December is Soft Risk. He lines up in the opening 2m novice hurdle at Newcastle (12:00). Nicky Richards’ as yet unbeaten horse looks the best value Bet of the Day at Evens.

Soft Risk has won both of his career starts at Ayr. A five-year-old My Risk gelding, he ran on well to land his bumper before being sent over hurdles following a summer break. He has demonstrated enough ability to look as though carrying a penalty will be no problem. Soft Risk thus rates the NAP of the Day for 18 December as a results. For more reasons to back our latest Bet of the Day, read on as our experts reveal all…

Why will NAP of the Soft Risk win?

Richards has an almost 20 per cent strike rate with his runners at Newcastle. If punters had backed them blind down the years, then they would’ve yielded £7.51 profit to a £1 level stake. The Penrith handler also has the yard in fine form right now with two seconds and as many winners from his last five runners.

Soft Risk made a very taking racecourse debut in that Ayr bumper back in May. After being held-up, menacing headway on the home turn saw him cruise into contention. Soft Risk led going very easily two furlongs from home and only needed a shake of the reins to shoot clear of the field. There was nine lengths between him and his closest pursuer at the line.

Haute Estime, beaten a further 6 1/2 lengths in third, has since won over hurdles at Kelso. That advertises the form nicely. Just like that one, Soft Risk made a successful hurdles bow following a summer break. That was also around Ayr, the home of the Scottish Grand National, last month. What Soft Risk can be questioned, but he did nothing wrong in scoring by five lengths.

This horse is clearly above average, so conceding a penalty may be no problem for him. Soft Risk’s main market rivals are also previous winners, so are in the same boat. A £25 punt on him at his current price returns £50. If Soft Risk can’t follow-up and maintain his unbeaten record, the QuinnBet refunds losing stakes as a free bet.

