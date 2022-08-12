We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Chepstow Racecourse has been left reeling by two of its biggest races, the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle and Finale Juvenile Hurdle, being downgraded as a result of changes to their status from the Jump Pattern Committee.

The body which determines the Class of horse racing events have announced a raft of alterations effective from 1 October 2022. Only three graded races have been downgraded but seven Listed handicaps become Class 2 races for the new National Hunt season.

All Grade 3 handicaps are rebranded as Premier Handicaps. Meanwhile, a further 11 Listed events attain that status. Premier Handicaps may be a term familiar to punters who bet in Ireland. Top level handicap races on the Flat in the Emerald Isle are run under that name.

While Premier Handicaps retain Black Type status currently enjoyed by Grade 3 contests, that doesn’t soften the blow. This is a particularly raw deal for Chepstow races, home of the Welsh Grand National. The Jump Pattern Committee has removed three graded events from its annual programme.

Chepstow Racecourse response: “Disappointing but no effect on Welsh National day”

When contacted for comment, Chepstow Racecourse executive director Phil Bell told the Racing Post: “It’s disappointing they [the Jump Pattern Committee] have done this, but we’re not surprised as we had indications that we were not meeting the criteria.

“The Finale Juvenile Hurdle has been an excellent race over the years with horses such as Bristol De Mai and Defi Du Seuil [both multiple Grade 1 scorers] winning it. I don’t believe the quality of the race will come down.

“I’m confident the change will have no effect on the crowds on Welsh National day [27 December]. The meeting is a national celebration [for Wales] and the people will still come. We do want to improve the quality of racing. We will be speaking to trainers and doing our best to get the Grade 1 status back as soon as possible.”

Both the Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle (1968) and Finale Juvenile Hurdle (1971) date back over 50 years. The latter is one of two races for three-year-olds to be downgraded. Also feeling Chepstow’s pain is Doncaster Racecourse with the Summit Juvenile Hurdle in December dropping from a Grade 2 event to a Listed contest.

That race has suffered small field sizes because it is in direct competition with an official Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham’s International Meeting on the same day. Some small consolation is that Doncaster races‘ Sky Bet Chase (the Great Yorkshire Chase) in January attains Premier Handicap status.

Ascot, Cheltenham, Kempton & Sandown lose Listed races

Five of the seven Listed handicaps downgraded to Class 2 events are at Grade 1 tracks. The Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton Park races in January only lasted a decade as Class 1 contest. A middle-distance hurdles event, even one run as a handicap, losing Listed status is a blow for the Sunbury-on-Thames venue and meeting sponsors Coral.

Not even the likes of Cheltenham and Ascot races escape unscathed from the Jump Pattern Committee changes. The home of National Hunt horse racing may have seen the Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Chase Final its April Meeting promoted to a Grade 2, yet it has lost two Listed races from its annual schedule.

The staying handicap hurdle at Cheltenham during the November Meeting and mares’ handicap hurdle in April are now Class 2 contests. Ascot, meanwhile, sees its Silver Cup and Swinley Chase among three events given Premier Handicap status, but a handicap hurdle in late October held in Berkshire gets downgraded.

Another victim of the changes is Sandown Park races, where the December Handicap Hurdle now drops to Class 2 level. The Esher venue does see a Novices’ Handicap Chase moved from Cheltenham in 2021 attain the Premier Handicap tag, though.

Full List of Races Effected by Jump Pattern Committee Changes

Grade 3 handicaps now run as Premier Handicaps

Swinton Handicap Hurdle – Haydock Park, May

Swinton Handicap Hurdle – Haydock Park, May Summer Plate – Market Rasen, July

Summer Plate – Market Rasen, July Sodexo Gold Cup – Ascot, October / November

Sodexo Gold Cup – Ascot, October / November BetVictor Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, November

BetVictor Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, November Paddy Power Gold Cup – Cheltenham, November

Paddy Power Gold Cup – Cheltenham, November Greatwood Hurdle – Cheltenham, November

Greatwood Hurdle – Cheltenham, November Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle – Haydock Park, November

Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle – Haydock Park, November Ladbrokes Trophy – Newbury, November / December

Ladbrokes Trophy – Newbury, November / December Becher Chase – Aintree, December

Becher Chase – Aintree, December Betfair Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, December

Betfair Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, December Racing Post Gold Cup – Cheltenham, December

Racing Post Gold Cup – Cheltenham, December Betfair Exchange Trophy – Ascot, December

Betfair Exchange Trophy – Ascot, December Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase – Wetherby, December

Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase – Wetherby, December Welsh Grand National – Chepstow, December

Welsh Grand National – Chepstow, December New Year’s Day Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, January

New Year’s Day Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, January Classic Chase – Warwick, January

Classic Chase – Warwick, January Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, January

Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Handicap Chase – Cheltenham, January Heroes Handicap Hurdle – Sandown Park, January / February

Heroes Handicap Hurdle – Sandown Park, January / February Betfair Hurdle – Newbury, February

Betfair Hurdle – Newbury, February Grand National Trial – Haydock Park, February

Grand National Trial – Haydock Park, February Coral Trophy – Kempton Park, February

Coral Trophy – Kempton Park, February Greatwood Gold Cup – Newbury, March

Greatwood Gold Cup – Newbury, March EBF Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final – Sandown Park, March

EBF Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final – Sandown Park, March Imperial Cup – Sandown Park, March

Imperial Cup – Sandown Park, March Ultima Handicap Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March

Ultima Handicap Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Cheltenham Festival, March

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – Cheltenham Festival, March Coral Cup – Cheltenham Festival, March

Coral Cup – Cheltenham Festival, March Grand Annual Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March

Grand Annual Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March Pertemps Final – Cheltenham Festival, March

Pertemps Final – Cheltenham Festival, March Plate Handicap Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March

Plate Handicap Chase – Cheltenham Festival, March County Hurdle – Cheltenham Festival, March

County Hurdle – Cheltenham Festival, March Scottish Grand National – Ayr, April

Scottish Grand National – Ayr, April Red Rum Handicap Chase – Aintree, April

Red Rum Handicap Chase – Aintree, April Topham Chase – Aintree, April

Topham Chase – Aintree, April Betway Handicap Chase – Aintree, April

Betway Handicap Chase – Aintree, April Grand National – Aintree, April

Grand National – Aintree, April Bet365 Gold Cup – Sandown Park, April

Listed handicaps promoted to Premier Handicaps

Bet365 Handicap Chase – Wetherby, October

Bet365 Handicap Chase – Wetherby, October Byrne Group Handicap Chase – Ascot, October / November

Byrne Group Handicap Chase – Ascot, October / November Badger Beers / Ales Trophy – Wincanton, November

Badger Beers / Ales Trophy – Wincanton, November Gerry Feilden Intermediate Handicap Hurdle – Newbury, November

Gerry Feilden Intermediate Handicap Hurdle – Newbury, November Rehearsal Handicap Chase – Newcastle, November

Rehearsal Handicap Chase – Newcastle, November Silver Cup – Ascot, December

Silver Cup – Ascot, December SkyBet Handicap Chase – Doncaster, January

SkyBet Handicap Chase – Doncaster, January Swinley Handicap Chase – Ascot, February

Swinley Handicap Chase – Ascot, February Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase – Sandown Park, March

Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase – Sandown Park, March Midlands Grand National – Uttoxeter, March

Midlands Grand National – Uttoxeter, March Scotty Brand Handicap Chase – Ayr, April Listed handicaps downgraded to Class 2 races Summer Cup - Uttoxeter, June / July

Summer Cup - Uttoxeter, June / July Bet With Ascot Handicap Hurdle - Ascot, October / November

Bet With Ascot Handicap Hurdle - Ascot, October / November Regulatory Finance Solutions Hurdle - Cheltenham, November

Regulatory Finance Solutions Hurdle - Cheltenham, November December Handicap Hurdle - Sandown Park, December

December Handicap Hurdle - Sandown Park, December Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle - Kempton Park, January

Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle - Kempton Park, January Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase - Ayr, April

Hillhouse Quarry Handicap Chase - Ayr, April Mares’ Handicap Hurdle - Cheltenham, April

Analysis: Sweeping change effects Grand National

SportsLens Horse Racing Editor Jamie Clark

We'll have to get used to referring to the Grand National, the world's most famous steeplechase, as a Premier Handicap. It certainly fits the bill but, like the plethora of Heritage Handicaps on the Flat, should we be according other races the same status as the Aintree showpiece?

The Jump Pattern Committee is under pressure to change things in the National Hunt code. My gut reaction, and one I'm sure that many other industry professionals and punters out there will share, is this looks like change for change's sake. Hopefully unintended and caught in the crossfire is how badly Chepstow Racecourse is effected.

South Wales is where most people consider the "core" National Hunt season starts in earnest in early October. It has now in effect lost a graded race from the second day of that Persian War meeting. Hurdle races suffer plenty more than steeplechases. The premier venue for the sport in Scotland, Ayr races, haven't fared much better either.

Ayr example highlights major flaw in Jump Pattern Committee thinking

Now the Scottish Grand National, like the Welsh and English equivalents, isn't a graded race in name any more. Ayr have also seen one other event promoted to a Premier Handicap but another Listed race drop down to Class 2 status. Speaking of this track, it helps highlight a point about these changes.

A BHA press release confirming the alterations reads as follows: "The label 'Grade 3' has often been the cause of confusion for the sport's customers, in terms of what role these major handicaps play within the overall framework of the Pattern. The new title is therefore considered a more appropriate description for Britain's principal Jump handicaps, providing clearer, more logical signposting for racing’s fans."

And yet there is no mention of removing Grade 2 limited handicaps from the programme - like the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr, for example. Surely, having a small handful of races including that, the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter, the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock Park races and the Silver Trophy at Cheltenham, is confusing?

Winners & losers besides Chepstow Racecourse in awarding of Premier Handicap status

As with any sweeping change to the sport, there will always be winners and losers. We in the media often focus on the negative, so I thought it'd be nice for once to look at the racecourses which may benefit from staging Premier Handicaps this coming season.

Yorkshire and the Northeast don't do too badly out of this. Newcastle's Rehearsal Chase (but not the Eider Chase over further) can call itself a Premier Handicap from this November. There are not one but two of those at Wetherby races before the calendar year is out too including the Rowland Meyrick on Boxing Day.

Wincaton's Badger Beers / Ales Trophy is a Premier Handicap from now on too. The selection of the Gerry Feilden Intermediate Hurdle at Newbury races amid dwindling field sizes is somewhat strange, meanwhile. The Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter is another long distance event over fences among the new Premier Handicaps.