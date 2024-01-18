NFL

Highest Paid Quarterbacks In The NFL Divisional Round

Anthony R. Cardenas
There are eight teams that remain in the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Divisional Round will take place over the span of two days this weekend, when four teams will be punching their tickets to the Conference Championship games, and will be one game away from playing in the Super Bowl in early February.

NFL: 8 Teams Remain With QBs Of Varying Experience

On the teams that remain are some of the best quarterbacks that the league has to offer. In a season in which we saw just 9 QBs around the NFL make every start, the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson still have their teams in contention.

There are some newer faces, too. CJ Stroud will be making his playoff debut in his rookie season, and Brock Purdy is hoping for better results than he had in his first go around last year.

Who is The Highest Paid QB In The Divisional Round?

Which one of them made the most money in 2023? Here are the rankings for the highest paid quarterbacks in the Divisional Round (by yearly average):

1. Lamar Jackson – $52,000,000

Jackson has the highest annual value after signing a massive deal to keep him in Baltimore last off-season, and for good reason. The Ravens are the team to beat in the AFC heading into the second round, and their quarterback is going to win the NFL MVP award for the regular season.

2. Patrick Mahomes – $45,000,000

Mahomes still has by far the biggest total money contract in the league with his 10-year, $450 million deal. But with the payout stretched over so many years, he comes in 8th place in the NFL in QB yearly salary. He will be playing in the first road playoff game of his career this Sunday when he and the Chiefs visit Buffalo to take on the Bills.

3. Josh Allen – $43,005,667

Just behind Mahomes in annual value is Josh Allen, who will be trying to avenge all of his previous losses to Kansas City when the two sides meet this weekend. Along with perhaps Jackson, there may be no remaining quarterback with more to prove than Allen.

4. Jared Goff – $33,500,000

The Rams paid Goff before he was traded to Detroit, and 2023 was the second-to-last season playing under a 4-year, $134 million deal. He led the Lions to their first playoff win since 1991 this past weekend, and will look to keep things rolling when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town.

5. Jordan Love – $13,500,000

One of the players that has very likely earned himself a new contract with his play late in the season is the Packers’ quarterback. There has been perhaps no QB in the NFL who has performed better than Love since the start of December, and his outstanding performance against the Cowboys last weekend allowed his team to overcome a 7-point underdog status.

6. CJ Stroud – $9,069,811

Stroud is obviously still on his rookie deal, and is one of the two starting QBs who are making their postseason debuts this year. He is paid the standard for what the second overall pick makes these days, and still has years of being on an affordable deal that will allow the Texans to build around him.

7. Baker Mayfield – $4,000,000

It turned out to be one of the better value contracts in the NFL this season, as Mayfield outplayed many high-priced QBs and has his team just two wins away from a Super Bowl appearance. If it wasn’t for Brock Purdy and his wildly low salary, Mayfield would be far and away the lowest paid of the bunch.

8. Brock Purdy – $934,252

Thanks to being the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy is heavily, wildly underpaid. The player under center for the Super Bowl favorite was the 89th highest paid quarterback in the NFL this year, with both guys on San Francisco’s depth chart receiving higher pay days. Will he be able to stay healthy during this year’s run?

