“He’s ready to compete on a big level” – Nemanja Vidic Backs New Signing To Succeed At Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester United Legend Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has claimed that new signing Andre Onana has all it takes to be successful at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana from Inter Milan for a $57.11 million fee in July. Coach Erik ten Hag reportedly asked the club to sign Onana, having already worked with the keeper at Ajax.

Onana made his Premier League debut in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and Vidic was happy with the 27-year-old’s display.

Vidic backs Onana to fill in nicely for De Gea at Manchester United

Speaking with Manutd.com, the former center-back backed Onana to be a worthy successor to David De Gea and claimed that he knew how to handle himself at a big club.

“I’m expecting him to be a good replacement for David. We know how David was important for the squad for many years, but I think Onana can bring something different and, as well, to be important for us in the years to come,” said Vidic.

The former Serbia international added:

“He was in Inter, he has the experience of playing in a big team, and before [that] he was in Ajax, so all those teams have a winning mentality and they are challenging for the trophies. He’s ready to be part of the squad. And he’s ready to compete on a big level.”

Onana has signed a five-year contract with Manchester United with the option for an additional year.

Onana made plenty of saves in his Premier League debut

Ten Hag’s side were not at their best in the Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night (August 14). The visitors ran circles around the Mancunians at Old Trafford, lodging as many as 23 shots over the course of the game — the most since Chelsea in 2005. However, despite their best efforts, Wolves could not breach Onana’s resistance, with the keeper making six saves on the night.

Raphael Varane, meanwhile, got on the end of Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s delivery in the 76th minute to break the deadlock and propel United to a 1-0 victory.

Having proven his worth against Wolves, Onana will once again need to bring his A-game when United go to Tottenham on Saturday (August 19).

