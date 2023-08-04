Soccer

“He’ll do everything he can to make life uncomfortable for Ten Hag” – Stuart Pearce Backs Manchester United Superstar To Reclaim Place In The Team

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag

Former England center-back Stuart Pearce has lauded Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s attitude, backing him to give Erik ten Hag a selection headache if he remains at the club.

Maguire, who joined Manchester United for a staggering $95.31 million fee in 2019, has become a benchwarmer under Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician primarily used Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his center-backs in the 2022-23 season, only sporadically bringing on the Englishman. In July, Maguire was also bumped off as the club’s captain, with Bruno Fernandes replacing him.

Maguire’s future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, but Pearce believes the 30-year-old still has what it takes to become an important player under Ten Hag. Speaking with Sportsbeat, Pearce said (via The Mirror):

“If I was a Premier League manager, I would be doing everything I can to bring Harry Maguire to my football club.

“For what he stands for as a player, his age, experience, he’s comfortable on the ball, and capable of goals in the opposite box – I can’t see any negatives. For me, I would do my level best to get him out of United if I was a manager at another team. It tells you a lot when Ten Hag isn’t saying, ‘I want Harry Maguire moved on’. That tells you his attitude in training is spot on.”

Pearce believes Ten Hag values Maguire’s experience and character

Pearce believes that while Ten Hag does not see Maguire as a Manchester United starter, he values the former Leicester City man’s quality and character.

The pundit added:

“He sees his worth – he doesn’t see him as a first-team starter but whenever you need a game seeing out, he puts Maguire in the heart of defense to make sure they keep the ball out the net.

“When he comes off the bench in the 85th minute, he gets straight into the game. He does the job the manager wants him to do and that says a lot about his character.”

Pearce concluded by saying:

“Knowing Harry, if he stays at United, he’ll do everything he can to make life uncomfortable for Ten Hag with his performances to get back into the team.”

Multiple Premier League teams linked with Harry Maguire

Maguire may have fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, but he is certainly not short of suitors. According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the player while West Ham United have seen a $25.46 million bid rejected.

Additionally, as per The Guardian, Chelsea could also throw their hat in the ring for Maguire. The Blues could bring in a center-back to fill in for Wesley Fofana, who is set to be out for months following an ACL injury.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Soccer

LATEST Vengeful PSG Interested In 4 Real Madrid Players – Reports

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  40min
GettyImages 1561875450
Soccer
Lionel Messi Received Special Treatment, Says Orlando Head Coach
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

The Lionel Messi show continued on Wednesday night when Inter Miami CF played host to Orlando City at DRV PNK Stadium in South Florida. His presence on the field in…

"Glazers Out" Banner Outside Of Old Trafford
Soccer
“MUFC sale process hasn’t been paused” – Journalist Claims Frustrated Bidders Are Ready To Finalize Manchester United Takeover
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  17h

In November 2022, Manchester United owners, the Glazers revealed that they were open to accepting outside investment as well as the complete sale of the club. Following three rounds of…

Barcelona manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Reach Total Agreement With 29-year-old Manchester City Star – Reports
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Inter Miamis Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets On The Training Pitch
Soccer
5 highest-paid MLS players: Busquets joins Messi At The Summit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Four-time Champions League Winner Lionel Messi
Soccer
Messi, Benzema, and More: 5 Champions League Winners Who Left Europe This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Ousmane Dembele has failed to justify his price tag at Barcelona
Soccer
Signing Ousmane Dembele Has Been One Of Barcelona’s Biggest Blunders — Opinion
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top