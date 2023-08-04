Former England center-back Stuart Pearce has lauded Manchester United defender Harry Maguire’s attitude, backing him to give Erik ten Hag a selection headache if he remains at the club.

Maguire, who joined Manchester United for a staggering $95.31 million fee in 2019, has become a benchwarmer under Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician primarily used Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as his center-backs in the 2022-23 season, only sporadically bringing on the Englishman. In July, Maguire was also bumped off as the club’s captain, with Bruno Fernandes replacing him.

Maguire’s future at Old Trafford looks uncertain, but Pearce believes the 30-year-old still has what it takes to become an important player under Ten Hag. Speaking with Sportsbeat, Pearce said (via The Mirror):

“If I was a Premier League manager, I would be doing everything I can to bring Harry Maguire to my football club.

“For what he stands for as a player, his age, experience, he’s comfortable on the ball, and capable of goals in the opposite box – I can’t see any negatives. For me, I would do my level best to get him out of United if I was a manager at another team. It tells you a lot when Ten Hag isn’t saying, ‘I want Harry Maguire moved on’. That tells you his attitude in training is spot on.”

Pearce believes Ten Hag values Maguire’s experience and character

Pearce believes that while Ten Hag does not see Maguire as a Manchester United starter, he values the former Leicester City man’s quality and character.

If you don’t rate Harry Maguire highly then you need to reassess how you view the sport. He’s special on the ball whilst also being elite aerially & a leader. His only faults are a lack of speed + he can’t receive with his back to goal like ten Hag wants.pic.twitter.com/EzICPP3jFb — EBL (@EBL2017) August 1, 2023

The pundit added:

“He sees his worth – he doesn’t see him as a first-team starter but whenever you need a game seeing out, he puts Maguire in the heart of defense to make sure they keep the ball out the net.

“When he comes off the bench in the 85th minute, he gets straight into the game. He does the job the manager wants him to do and that says a lot about his character.”

Pearce concluded by saying:

“Knowing Harry, if he stays at United, he’ll do everything he can to make life uncomfortable for Ten Hag with his performances to get back into the team.”

Multiple Premier League teams linked with Harry Maguire

Maguire may have fallen out of favor at Old Trafford, but he is certainly not short of suitors. According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the player while West Ham United have seen a $25.46 million bid rejected.

Additionally, as per The Guardian, Chelsea could also throw their hat in the ring for Maguire. The Blues could bring in a center-back to fill in for Wesley Fofana, who is set to be out for months following an ACL injury.