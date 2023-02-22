Basketball

Hawks Fire Veteran Coach Nate McMillan After Just Two Years In Charge

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
Nate McMillan
Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with their veteran head coach Nate McMillan after just two years with the Franchise.

McMillan is one of the most experienced coaches in the NBA and so he will be a huge loss to the Hawks who signed the 58-year old as an assistant coach on Lloyd Pierce’s staff before the 2020-21 season.

The coach took no time to make a name for himself in Atlanta, as McMillan was named as the new head coach of the Hawks midway through his first season posting a record of 99-80 over the next two-plus seasons.

With 1,428 games coached across Atlanta, Seattle, Portland and Indiana, McMillan ranks 17th on the list of most experienced coaches in NBA history, an incredible feat that comes to an end as the coach leaves Atlanta this season.

The Hawks’ general manager Landry Fields had nothing but respect for his former coach when he was asked about the sacking on Tuesday:

“I would like to thank Nate for his leadership and professionalism during his time with the Hawks. He is truly a class act, and we appreciate the graciousness and work ethic he brought with him every day,” Fields said. “Decisions like these, especially in-season, are always extremely difficult, but we believe it’s in the best interest of our team to move forward with another voice leading the way.”

The Hawks are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference with a (29-30) record so whoever comes in to replace McMillan will certainly have a big job on their hands straight from the off.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the sacking of McMillan and he has also reported that the Hawks have indeed already begun their search for a new coach with former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder “expected to be at the top of the list.”

Joe Prunty will take over from McMillan as interim head coach of the Hawks, who return to action after the All-Star break with a game against the Cavs on Saturday.

Content You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
KD Suns
Basketball

LATEST Kevin Durant Means Business For the Suns: “We’ve got work to do”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 17 2023
Giannis injury
Basketball
Giannis Suffers Sprained Wrist vs Bulls, Could Miss All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 17 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the Bucks win against the Bulls on Thursday night after suffering a wrist injury, with a scan later revealing a sprain to the two-time MVP’s right wrist. Antetokounmpo…

Kevin Love
Basketball
Cavaliers To Buy Out Kevin Love Contract: Heat Emerge As Favourites To Sign
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Kevin Love is the final remaining member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 Championship winning side, however his time in Cleveland looks to be up after five years in Forest City….

all star weekend
Basketball
Dunk Contest and Skills Challenge Competitors Announced for All-Star Weekend
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023
00106413
Basketball
Top 5 NCAA March Madness Moments
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 15 2023
Shaedon Sharpe dunk
Basketball
Shaedon Sharpe Drops Dunk Of The Season Contender On Kyle Kuzma
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023
Ben Simmons
Basketball
Ben Simmons Sees His Minutes Decline Yet Again After Horror Show vs Knicks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top