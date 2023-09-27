Golf

Has The Ryder Cup Ever Been Played In Italy Before? Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Ryder Cup In Rome

Paul Kelly
2023 Ryder Cup - Marco Simone Golf Country Club Rome Italy
Has the Ryder Cup ever been played in Italy before? This is an extremely popular question amongst golf fans this week as we prepare for the 44th edition of the biennial tournament from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Has The Ryder Cup Been Played In Italy In The Past?

The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just days away, with 24 of the best golfers from Europe and America heading to Rome. Marco Simone Golf & Country Club takes centre stages for three days of enthralling golf action.

Team USA and their captain Zach Johnson will be looking to retain the Ryder Cup, winning on European soil for the first time in 30 years in the process. Similarly, Europe and their captain Luke Donald will be hoping for a better showing this time around following their 19-9 demolition defeat two years ago at Whistling Straits.

Europe are out for revenge, with USA looking to add a 28th Ryder Cup triumph to their name. This is the 44th Ryder Cup in history and the 22nd time it will have been held in Europe. This is also the first time in history that the Ryder Cup will ever have been played in Italy.

The Ryder Cup has been hosted in various European countries over the years. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Spain and France are the six countries a Ryder Cup has been played at before when at home. Italy are about to be added to that list as the most recent European country to host a Ryder Cup.

Past Ryder Cup Venues In Europe

England have hosted the Ryder Cup on 15 occasions, with Scotland hosting two previous Ryder Cup’s. Ireland, Wales, Spain and France have all hosted the Ryder Cup once.

  • England – 1929, 1933, 1937, 1949, 1953, 1957, 1961, 1965, 1969, 1977, 1981, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2002
  • Scotland – 1973, 2014
  • Ireland – 2006
  • Wales – 2010
  • Spain – 1997
  • France – 2018

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

  • ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
  • 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
  • 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
  •  🏟  Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
  • 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
