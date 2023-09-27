Has the Ryder Cup ever been played in Italy before? This is an extremely popular question amongst golf fans this week as we prepare for the 44th edition of the biennial tournament from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.
Has The Ryder Cup Been Played In Italy In The Past?
The 2023 Ryder Cup is now just days away, with 24 of the best golfers from Europe and America heading to Rome. Marco Simone Golf & Country Club takes centre stages for three days of enthralling golf action.
Team USA and their captain Zach Johnson will be looking to retain the Ryder Cup, winning on European soil for the first time in 30 years in the process. Similarly, Europe and their captain Luke Donald will be hoping for a better showing this time around following their 19-9 demolition defeat two years ago at Whistling Straits.
Europe are out for revenge, with USA looking to add a 28th Ryder Cup triumph to their name. This is the 44th Ryder Cup in history and the 22nd time it will have been held in Europe. This is also the first time in history that the Ryder Cup will ever have been played in Italy.
The Ryder Cup has been hosted in various European countries over the years. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Spain and France are the six countries a Ryder Cup has been played at before when at home. Italy are about to be added to that list as the most recent European country to host a Ryder Cup.
Past Ryder Cup Venues In Europe
England have hosted the Ryder Cup on 15 occasions, with Scotland hosting two previous Ryder Cup’s. Ireland, Wales, Spain and France have all hosted the Ryder Cup once.
- England – 1929, 1933, 1937, 1949, 1953, 1957, 1961, 1965, 1969, 1977, 1981, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2002
- Scotland – 1973, 2014
- Ireland – 2006
- Wales – 2010
- Spain – 1997
- France – 2018
2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info
- ⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup
- 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1
- 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST
- 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC
- 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy
- 🎲 Odds: USA -150 | Europe +110
