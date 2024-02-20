For the last four seasons, WR Gabe Davis has played for the Buffalo Bills. He was a 4th round draft pick by general manager Brandon Beane in 2020 out of UCF. That same offseason, the Bills traded for WR Stefon Diggs from the Minnesota Vikings. Davis still found a way to be a productive player even when there were talents ahead of him.

The 2023 season was Davis’ final season of his rookie deal. That means the 24-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After his latest Instagram post, it sure looks like he will not be returning to the Bills in 2024. Davis started his career with Buffalo. However, the opportunity for a bigger role and more money is almost certain this offseason. Where will Gabe Davis play in 2024?

Gabe Davis hints that this was his final season with the Buffalo Bills

Former #Bills WR & now free agent, Gabe Davis, shared the following video on Instagram with the caption: “🫶🏾 🦬” Thanks #BillsMafia for changing his life & for the memories. Full video (over 7 mins long): https://t.co/67GqmFbJfC pic.twitter.com/7h4kSxBLRM — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) February 20, 2024



Just yesterday, WR Gabe Davis posted a seven-minute-long video thanking the Bills and their fans for his time in Buffalo. That’s a clear-cut sign that the 24-year-old will be hitting free agency this offseason. As a 4th round pick in 2020, Davis was a playmaker from the jump for Buffalo. In his rookie season, Davis had 35 catches for 599 yards and seven touchdowns.

His most productive season came in 2022 when he had 48 catches for 836 yards along with six touchdowns. Davis’ most memorable performance came in a playoff game vs, Kansas City in 2021. Bills QB Josh Allen connected with Davis for eight catches 201 yards, and four receiving touchdowns. During his time with the Bills, Davis showed flashes of WR1 potential but never got his fair shot. He was WR2 behind Stefon Diggs and Allen also loves passing to his TEs.

Gabe Davis is probably going to get a larger contract than most would expect in free agency because of the role he plays for an NFL offense but don’t let that blind you from the player he is for fantasy. — Wyatt 🥃 (@WyattB_FF) February 20, 2024



While the Bills would love to keep Davis, they are trying to stay under the salary cap. The 24-year-old WR is going to demand a sizable contract in free agency. Making him an unlikely signing for Buffalo. Per the website Spotrac, Davis could earn an annual salary of around $13.6 million in his next contract. Similar contracts around the league with that AAV are Christian Krik, Mike Williams, and Alan Lazard. How much money will Gabe Davis sign for this offseason as he hits free agency for the first time in his career?