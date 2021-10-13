Manchester City are interested to sign Erling Haaland who is currently on the books of Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report from The Times, the Premier League champions are expected to hold discussions with the Norwegian star’s agent in January.

The 21-year-old is said to be the Citizens’ top target after they failed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, they face huge competition for the signature of the immensely talented striker.

Manchester United are said to be very keen on the Norway international, while European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain have also been linked with the 21-year-old.

Haaland is currently contracted to Borussia Dortmund until 2024, having signed a four-and-half-year contract in December 2019.

However, the deal contains a £64 million release clause which can be triggered in the summer transfer window.

The Norwegian has been spectacular for the German side since he joined them from RB Salzburg last year.

He has earned an incredible 68 goals and 19 assists in 67 matches for the Black and Yellows so far.

SportsLens View

Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world now who is known for his speed, acceleration and shooting ability.

During his time at Salzburg, he lifted two Austrian Bundesliga titles as well as one Austrian Cup.

He also played a key role in Dortmund’s DFB-Pokal victory in 2021 and also bagged the Bundesliga Player of the Season award.

It is hard to say which club he will be joining next season but Manchester City and Manchester United look one of the top candidates to secure his signature next summer.