For three seasons, Joe Barry was the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. It felt like fans wanted him out after year one and he was lucky to make it as long as he did. Barry was let go this offseason by Green Bay and the team has been searching for a new DC since. As of yesterday, the Packers announced they’ve hired Boston College’s Jeff Hafley to be their defensive coordinator.

Hafley is a veteran NFL assistant coach. He was with a few teams in the NFL before he left in 2019 to be a college coach again. In 2020, he took over as the head coach for Boston College. The 44-year-old took the Eagles to three bowl appearances in four seasons. Now, he gets the chance to return to the NFL, this time as a defensive coordinator.

Jeff Hafley will be Green Bay’s DC in 2024

Sources: Boston College coach Jeff Hafley is expected to become the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. Hafley has brought BC to bowl eligibility in three of his four years. pic.twitter.com/TrcArWmiyb — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 31, 2024



College football has changed majorly for coaches since NIL became legal. It’s become another part of what coaches have to deal with daily. Some like it more than others. Boston College’s Jeff Hafley was not a huge fan and that played into why he left this offseason. Another reason Hafley left was to get the chance to work for one of the most historic franchises in the NFL. It’s a huge promotion for Hafley and a chance to get Green Bay’s defense back on track.

Speaking to the media, head coach Matt LaFleur only had positive things to say about Jeff Hafley. The two have never worked together on the same coaching staff, but they have a few connections through previous jobs. LaFleur said that Hafley has been successful at every stop he’s taken in his coaching journey. He noted how Hafley has developed players at every level and the Packers are ready to have him. They hope he’s an upgrade from Joe Barry.



Sources around the league say that Hafley may have been looking to get out of Boston College. Getting the Packers’ DC job might have come at the perfect time for the 44-year-old to make a small career change. Hafley is back in the NFL for the first time since 2018 when he was the DBs coach for San Francisco. He’ll now get to coach Green Bay’s defense and has a chance to turn that unit around. The Packers were average on defense last season but they have the roster to be top-10 in all the major categories. We’ll have to wait and see what Hafley can do in 2024 with the Packers.