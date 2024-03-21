NBA

Grayson Allen Has Been The Best 3-Point Shooter In The NBA This Season

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 22720268 168400517 lowres scaled 1
rsz usatsi 22720268 168400517 lowres scaled 1

Stephen Curry is the far and away leader in total three-pointers made in the NBA so far this season, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But at 40.5%, he is a long way from having the best deep-ball percentage, as it is a number that places him as the 35th-most accurate. The crown in that category will likely go to a perhaps unlikely candidate, as Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is set to finish with the best shooting percentage in the league.

Allen Should Finish Season As Best 3-Point Shooter In NBA

Allen has always been a solid shooter in the NBA, but not to the level of efficiency that we have seen in 2023-24. During his first five years in the league, he shot at a 39.5% clip from three-point range, with his career best being a 40.9% mark back in 2021-22. Last season, he ranked 37th in three-point percentage.

He has made, on average, one extra three on one extra attempt than he did last year, but that has helped him boost his numbers enough to be the leader in the NBA this season. Allen attempts 5.9 long balls per game, and is making an average of 2.9 of them. That puts him at a blistering clip of 48.3%, which is easily the best of any player.

Phoenix Has Needed The Consistency This Year

Will anyone catch his numbers during the final weeks of the season? Luke Kennard, who led the league in three-point accuracy last year, is the only one truly in range of Allen’s current mark, but he has played sparingly this year and has only gotten hot recently. Jrue Holiday, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Nesmith round out the top-5.

Allen has been a huge positive for Phoenix this NBA season. The team has struggled with consistency with their “big 3”, who haven’t quite gelled the way that they would have hoped. But Allen has played and started in 63 of the team’s 69 games thus far, and has been one of the most consistent producers on the Suns’ roster in 2023-24.

Phoenix is currently in 8th place in the Western Conference, but just a half-game separates them from the Sacramento Kings, who are in the idol 6th spot.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Jalen Johnson Hawks pic
NBA

LATEST Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is out at least one week for Atlanta with an ankle injury

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
horfordbrownUntitled 4 ezgif.com resize
NBA
The Boston Celtics Should Clinch The Top Spot In The Eastern Conference This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024

The Boston Celtics have been far and away the best team in the NBA so far this season. They started quickly by winning 11 of their first 13 games, and…

Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Sixers’ Joel Embiid is in the ‘ramp-up phase’ of his rehab process according to Nick Nurse
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

With a loss on Wednesday to the Suns, the 76ers are now 38-31 this season. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 13 games left. Chances are that Philadelphia…

rsz 2023 11 11stonehillskyhawksuconnhuskiesmbb0260
NBA
5 NBA Prospects To Watch During March Madness 2024 Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 21 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn2
NBA
Tyrese Haliburton Is Shooting 17% From 3-Point Range In Last 9 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
rsz maxresdefault
NBA
Can Isaiah Thomas Help The Phoenix Suns During His 10-Day Contract?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
malik Monk Kings pic
NBA
Malik Monk has made it clear he wants to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top