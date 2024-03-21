Stephen Curry is the far and away leader in total three-pointers made in the NBA so far this season, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But at 40.5%, he is a long way from having the best deep-ball percentage, as it is a number that places him as the 35th-most accurate. The crown in that category will likely go to a perhaps unlikely candidate, as Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is set to finish with the best shooting percentage in the league.

Allen Should Finish Season As Best 3-Point Shooter In NBA

Grayson Allen’s last eight games: 21.1 PPG

5.3 3PM

56.0 3P%

56.0 FG% Top __ shooter in the world. pic.twitter.com/X4e22XV1aP — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 21, 2024

Allen has always been a solid shooter in the NBA, but not to the level of efficiency that we have seen in 2023-24. During his first five years in the league, he shot at a 39.5% clip from three-point range, with his career best being a 40.9% mark back in 2021-22. Last season, he ranked 37th in three-point percentage.

He has made, on average, one extra three on one extra attempt than he did last year, but that has helped him boost his numbers enough to be the leader in the NBA this season. Allen attempts 5.9 long balls per game, and is making an average of 2.9 of them. That puts him at a blistering clip of 48.3%, which is easily the best of any player.

Phoenix Has Needed The Consistency This Year

Grayson Allen went off for 32 points and 9 threes in the @Suns W 🔥🏜️ His third game of the season with 9+ threes, 2nd only to Steph Curry with five. pic.twitter.com/dLSwFdB81l — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2024

Will anyone catch his numbers during the final weeks of the season? Luke Kennard, who led the league in three-point accuracy last year, is the only one truly in range of Allen’s current mark, but he has played sparingly this year and has only gotten hot recently. Jrue Holiday, Jalen Williams, and Aaron Nesmith round out the top-5.

Allen has been a huge positive for Phoenix this NBA season. The team has struggled with consistency with their “big 3”, who haven’t quite gelled the way that they would have hoped. But Allen has played and started in 63 of the team’s 69 games thus far, and has been one of the most consistent producers on the Suns’ roster in 2023-24.

Phoenix is currently in 8th place in the Western Conference, but just a half-game separates them from the Sacramento Kings, who are in the idol 6th spot.