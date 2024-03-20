Isaiah Thomas has been trying to work his way back into the NBA for the better part of the past five seasons. He has played sparingly with a handful of different teams since his most effective and productive days as a member of the Boston Celtics, but he has been given another chance, and could see his first action in nearly two years in the coming days.

Suns Sign Isaiah Thomas To 10-Day Contract

The Phoenix Suns are in need of a boost. They have one of the most talented starting lineups in the league, but have struggled both with injuries and general on-court struggles this season. Instead of being at the top of the Western Conference, they will be battling for the 6th spot down the stretch in order to avoid the Play-In Tournament, and have one of the NBA’s toughest remaining schedules.

One of Phoenix’s issues has been their lack of true point guard play. They play a style of positionless basketball that sees different players taking the ball down the floor and initiate the offense, and not having a pure passer and floor general has hurt them at times.

Is Isaiah Thomas the answer? In a move that was made official on Wednesday morning, the Suns announced that they have signed Thomas to a 10-day contract, his first shot at being on an NBA roster since playing 17 games for the Hornets near the end of 2022.

How Much Playing Time Will Thomas See?

Isaiah Thomas will wear No. 4 for the Phoenix Suns 🔥 (via @EtienneCatalan) pic.twitter.com/FWdEnvz3iD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 20, 2024

Will his presence make a difference? It is unclear yet how much the Suns intend to use Thomas, as we often see players on 10-day contracts make little impact. But this is a former All-Star who was an MVP candidate back in 2017, and we may see him log meaningful minutes for Phoenix over the next week and a half.

Since that MVP-candidate season back in 2016-17, Thomas has played for 7 different teams on 8 different stints, and has played in just 109 games over that span. In his most recent season, he played 4 games for the Lakers, 1 for the Mavericks, and the aforementioned 17 for the Hornets.