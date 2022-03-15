Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Accumulator Tips – Giant 311849/1 Sevenfold Acca on Day 1 of Festival

On the opening Tuesday of the Festival, there are Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips totalling a gargantuan 311849/1 sevenfold. The Cullentra House handler missed the meeting last year through suspension, so some or all of those winning would be some way to make up for that absence.

Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Accumulator Tips on Day 1 of the Festival

SportsLens take a look at his best chances of winners on the opening day of the Festival. These are the horses in our Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips on Tuesday.

Supreme Novices Hurdle – Mighty Potter

In a deep renewal of the Supreme Novices Hurdle (1:30), Mighty Potter flies the flag alone for Elliott. An unlucky third in the Royal Bond at Fairyhouse, he landed Grade 1 honours at Leopardstown over Christmas. This is a hotly competitive renewal with Nicky Henderson saddling two leading contenders.

There are three in the field from the powerful Irish yard of Willie Mullins too. However, Mighty Potter is one of the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips as he’s sneaking a little under the radar. That is why Fitzdares have him as an 8/1 shot for Supreme success.

Back Mighty Potter for the Supreme at Fitzdares

Arkle Challenge Trophy – Riviere D’Etel

A mare winning the Arkle (2:10)? Put The Kettle On did just that for Ireland two years ago, so why not Riviere D’Etel? An unlucky runner-up in the Irish equivalent at the Dublin Racing Festival, a better jump at the last was the difference between winning and losing.

This is a competitive Arkle betting market where the 7lb mares allowance Riviere D’Etel receives could be key. She brings more experience of fences than her main market rivals to the table. Riviere D’Etel is 4/1 to go one better and the second leg of our Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips on offer today.

Back Riviere D’Etel for the Arkle at Fitzdares

Ultima Handicap Chase – Floueur

In the 3m 1f Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase (2:50), Floueur has attracted plenty of support in the market. An eye-catching third in the Martin Pipe on the New course here 12 months ago, subsequent horse racing results show him hitting the frame on all four outings over fences this season.

When Jordan Gainford takes weight off with his claim, many punters sit up and take notice. That is precisely what has happened here, and one of the reasons why we included Floueur in the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips today. He is 7/1 with Fitzdares, who pay six places on the Ultima.

Back Floueur for the Ultima at Fitzdares

Champion Hurdle – Teahupoo

Over the years, the Champion Hurdle odds have eluded Elliott thus far. He launches a two-pronged attack in this race with a couple of five-year-olds. Of those, the one who has demonstrated improvement on the track is Teahupoo.

Unbeaten in three starts this season, this runner in the Robcour silks bolted up in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle on his latest outing. A Champion Hurdle (3:30) demands more, especially against the mighty and undefeated Honeysuckle.

Teahupoo is a 10/1 chance with Fitzdares for Grade 1 glory on his first try at the highest level. As a horse that may still be progressing, he’s included in the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips on day 1 of the Festival.

Bet on Teahupoo for the Champion Hurdle at Fitzdares

Close Brothers Mares Hurdle – Queens Brook

Elliott won the 2m 4f Grade 1 Mares Hurdle (4:10) with Apple’s Jade back in 2017. Last year’s scorer Black Tears was also trained at his Cullentra House base. While he doesn’t get credit for that, he will if Queens Brook justifies market support in the Cheltenham odds here. She’s also among Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips today.

Placed in the Champion Bumper at the meeting two years ago, she shaped as if needing run at Punchestown last time out. Queens Brook also meets re-opposing rival Burning Victory off 3lb better terms here, so could well reverse that form. That explains why Fitzdares have her at 7/2 for Mares Hurdle success.

Bet on Queens Brook for the Mares Hurdle at Fitzdares

Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle – The Tide Turns

The race best known as the Fred Winter has been kind to Elliott in recent years. He has three wins in since 2013, so a scattergun approach and five runners for the yard isn’t all that surprising. Of the quintet engaged in this year’s renewal of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (4:50), the market speaks for The Tide Turns.

Bought off the Flat from Sir Mark Prescott, he beat re-opposing rival HMS Seahorse on his hurdles debut at Punchestown. The Tide Turns has since finished fourth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and filled the same spot behind Teahupoo at Gowran Park last time.

Despite being high in the handicap, The Tide Turns is 6/1 with Fitzdares, who pay five places on the Boodles. He is the penultimate leg of these Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips available on day 1 of the Festival.

Back The Tide Turns for the Boodles at Fitzdares

National Hunt Chase – Run Wild Fred

If last year’s winner Galvin counts, then Elliott has five successes in the National Hunt Chase (5:30). Only six go for the race this time with a third of the field based at Cullentra House. Irish Grand National runner-up and Troytown winner Run Wild Fred has this 3m 6f amateur riders’ novice chase as a long-term target.

He brings lots of experience over fences to the table. That is why Run Wild Fred is the 7/4 favourite with Fitzdares for this with crack amateur Jamie Codd aboard. This is the seventh and final selection in our Gordon Elliott Cheltenham accumulator tips in that massive 311849/1 sevenfold for the Tuesday.

Back Run Wild Fred for the National Hunt Chase at Fitzdares

