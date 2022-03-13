Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Entries & Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival

It just wouldn’t be the Festival without Nicky Henderson Cheltenham entries on the opening day of the meeting. The Seven Barrows handler has a strong hand in the Supreme Novices Hurdle this year as he looks to get off to a flier.
Against the waves of Irish raiders stand Nicky Henderson horses hoping to turn the tide back after last year’s drubbing. Here, punters can look at all his entries for day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and view their latest odds too.
Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Entries for the Supreme Novices Hurdle – Constitution Hill & Jonbon
There are two Nicky Henderson horses declared to run in the opening Festival contest, the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices Hurdle over an extended 2m (1:30). Both are strong contenders.
Constitution Hill has won both of his outings in this sphere at Sandown impressively, landing the Tolworth Hurdle last time out. He is 5/2 with Fitzdares to complete his hat-trick here.
Jonbon, meanwhile, is a full brother to the mighty Douvan, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner. His pedigree attracted leading Irish owner JP McManus to spend big at the sales. Jonbon is unbeaten in four career starts under Rules and, like stable companion Constitution Hill, ran an Irish Point before joining Seven Barrows.
Victories in two recognised Grade 2 trials for the Supreme at Ascot and Haydock punched his Cheltenham ticket. Jonbon is 9/2 to continue his winning run.
Nicky Henderson Entries for the Champion Hurdle – Epatante
Henderson and McManus have great history combining when it comes to the feature Grade 1 Champion Hurdle (3:30). In Epatante, they have the winner of this race two years ago.
She dead-heated in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on her return and regained the Christmas Hurdle crown on Boxing Day. On last spring’s form, however, there is no obvious reason why Epatante should turn the tables on fellow mare Honeysuckle and Champion Hurdle odds of 12/1 reflect that.
Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Entries for the Mares Hurdle – Marie’s Rock
There is unfinished business at the Festival for one of the Nicky Henderson horses entered on day 1. That is Marie’s Rock, who was ante post favourite in the Cheltenham odds for the Dawn Run a couple of years before a setback ruled her out.
Since stepping up beyond 2m for the first time, she has won her two completed starts. That marks Marie’s Rock down as a live contender for the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle (4:10). She is 12/1 to beat the Irish contingent here.
All Nicky Henderson Cheltenham Entries & Latest Odds for Day 1 of the Festival
- 1:30 – Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at 5/2 with Fitzdares
- 1:30 – Jonbon in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at 9/2 with Fitzdares
- 3:30 – Epatante in the Champion Hurdle at 12/1 with Fitzdares
- 4:10 – Marie’s Rock in the Mares Hurdle at 12/1 with Fitzdares
