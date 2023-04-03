Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins To Return This Week

Andrew Wiggins, a small forward for the Golden State Warriors, has been away from the team for personal reasons. However, recent reports suggest that he is nearing a return to the lineup, much to the relief of the team and their fans.

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing a return to the team and is expected to be back early this week. Wiggins has missed 21 games attending to a family matter. Huge boost for the defending champions and sixth seed in the West. pic.twitter.com/bQAw8ixINI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2023

Wiggins, who has been an integral part of the Warriors’ success in recent seasons, left the team for what appears to be an urgent family matter. The team has been tight-lipped about the exact details of his absence, but they have expressed their support for him and his family during this time.

The absence of Wiggins has been felt by the Warriors, who have struggled without him in the lineup. His scoring and defensive abilities have been sorely missed. His return to the team will be a huge boost for their championship hopes.

Although the exact date of his return is still unclear, reports suggest that Wiggins has been working hard to get back into playing shape and is expected to rejoin the team sometime this week. His return will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the Warriors and their fans, and they will be hoping that he can quickly get back to his best form.

The Golden State Warriors are currently sitting in the 6th spot in the Western Conference standings. Teams kike the Lakers are getting hot at the right time so they will need all their key players, including Wiggins, to be firing on all cylinders if they hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.

With Wiggins nearing a return to the lineup, there is renewed hope that they can achieve their goals and continue their successful run in the NBA.