“He’s been unstoppable” – Glen Johnson Advises Liverpool To Make 26-Year-Old Their Transfer Target For Next Summer

Sushan Chakraborty
Former England international Glen Johnson has tipped Liverpool to go after Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze in the 2025-26 summer transfer window. The former Reds fullback believes Eze would be an excellent replacement for Mohamed Salah if he finds a way to be consistent.

Eze, one of the most exciting attackers in the Premier League, was linked to many top clubs in the 2024-25 summer transfer window. However, none of the move materialized and the player stayed put at Selhurst Park for at least another season.

Liverpool were one of the teams credited with an interest in Eze, but with Salah honoring his contract, the club did not throw their hat in the ring. As things stand, the situation will change next summer, as the Egyptian will become a free agent at the end of his contract on June 30, 2025.

Johnson Backs Liverpool To Go After “Unstoppable” Eberechi Eze

In an interview with Betfred, Johnson urged his former employers to make Eze a transfer target for next summer, claiming he could help the club deal with Salah’s departure.

He’s [Eze] been unstoppable in certain games and as long as he can do that more regularly, then he’d definitely get into Liverpool ’s team if that signing was to happen.

He’s one of those players that can be a nightmare to play against, so it all depends on whether he can do it every week because he doesn’t at the moment. If they can get him firing weekly, then I believe it would be a great signing.”

Johnson continued:

Even the club came out and said that they were surprised that there was limited interest in him. He’s the type of player that’s going to catch the eye of most of the top clubs so yes, I’m surprised there weren’t more offers on the table to be honest.

Discussing Salah’s situation at Liverpool, Johnson added:

You don’t want Mo to leave, but with Chiesa there already, and if Eberechi Eze was also to come in next summer, then they’d both be very good options if Mo departs.”

Eze has been at Palace since joining from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2020. So far, he has played 129 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 28 times and providing 17 assists. His contract with the Eagles expires in June 2027.

