NFL

New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
waller
waller

The New York Giants have acquired Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller in a blockbuster trade. New York only gave up a third round pick for Waller.

 

Waller has become one of the league’s most dynamic tight ends in recent years. He only appeared in nine games last season, but he is still on of the best in the NFL. The 30-year-old has emerged as one of the most talented players at his position. His size, speed, and versatility making him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Giants have been in need of an impact player at the tight end position, and Waller certainly fits the bill. However, their tight end depth is lacking with only rookie Daniel Bellinger worth mentioning.

https://media.pff.com/2023/03/USATSI_19648699_168395514_lowres.jpg?w=956&h=538

The trade sees the Giants sending only a third round draft pick, however, to the Raiders in exchange for Waller. The move comes as a surprise to many. Waller had just signed a four-year extension with the Raiders in 2020 and was seen as a cornerstone of their offense.

Giants fans are thrilled at the prospect of Waller suiting up for their team. Quarterback Daniel Jones is looking to take a big step forward in the first year of his new contract in the league. Having a dynamic target like Waller should help to ease some of the pressure on the young signal-caller.

As for the Raiders, the loss of Waller will be a significant blow to their offense. He was the team’s leading receiver in 2020 and played a crucial role in their success. With only giving up a third round pick, his recent injury history should not hinder the Giants as much.

The move is just the latest in a busy offseason for the Giants. The team looks poised to make a run at the NFC East title and potentially make a deep playoff run in 2023.

With the addition of Waller, the Giants are now in the conversation to become favorites to win the NFC East according to New York sportsbooks. The future is looking bright in New York.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
waller
NFL

LATEST New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller

Author image Owen Jones  •  11min
Heinicke
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Sign Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

The Atlanta Falcons have made a big move to bolster their quarterback position, signing Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract.   The #Falcons are signing former #Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke,…

Aaron Rodgers10
NFL
Jets Interested In Former Packers Players To Help Lure Aaron Rodgers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

The Aaron Rodgers situation is becoming a long and drawn out saga, as the NFL world waits for the former MVP quarterback to make a decision on his future. There…

rsz web 230116 cj stroud
NFL
The 3 Players Who Could Be Selected #1 In 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz b0mznbxvkaexi5yg2oaj
NFL
3 Potential Destinations Should Dalvin Cook Leave The Vikings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz jimmy garoppolo usatsi 19562992
NFL
5 Quarterbacks Find New Homes In NFL Free Agent Frenzy
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 13 2023
Davis and Edmonds
NFL
Chicago Bears Sign Tremaine Edmonds And Nate Davis To Multi-Year Deals
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 13 2023
Arrow to top