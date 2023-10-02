NFL

Giants News: Daniel Jones Is The Worst Prime Time QB In NFL History

The New York Giants will take on the Seattle Seahawks tonight on Monday Night Football, under the lights at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Big Blue is looking to salvage their season after starting 1-2 with two blowout losses, but their quarterback may not be ready for the big stage, as he’s shown us so far in his career.

Giants: Daniel Jones Is 1-11 In Prime Time Games As Starting QB


Daniel Jones was given a vote of confidence from the Giants during this past off-season. Back in March, he signed a 4-year extension worth $160 million, solidifying himself as the team’s starting quarterback going forward. His 3,205 yards passing and 708 yards on the ground were both career highs, and he was rewarded by the team for his efforts.

Things haven’t gone very well for Jones and the Giants to start the 2023 season. He has thrown just two touchdowns to go along with 4 interceptions, and he has fumbled twice as well. New York has been blown out twice, and it took a 20-point comeback just to beat the Cardinals in Week 2. They’ve failed to live up to the expectations placed on them, and are staring at a 1-3 start with games against the Dolphins and Bills on the horizon.

Seattle Now Favored After Opening At Even

The game was originally listed as a Pick ‘Em by the oddsmakers, and it has since been bet all the way up to 2.5 points in the Seahawks favor. But there is yet another factor playing against the Giants in this one. Daniel Jones has the honor of having the worst winning percentage in prime time games of any QB in NFL history with at least 10 starts, with a current win rate of .088 and a record of 1-11.

Andy Dalton is the next-worst on the list, but has a far most respectable winning percentage of .222. Jeff George and Ken Anderson are also on the board as some of the worst prime time performers.

As for the Seahawks, they will look to improve their record to 3-1 and attempt to stay within a game of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

