NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday's Seahawks Vs. Giants Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
To finish Week 4, the Seahawks will be in MetLife Stadium tonight to face the Giants. Seattle is 2-1 after a win in Week 3 vs. the Panthers. New York is 1-2 coming off a tough loss in Week 3 to the 49ers. The Giants are going to be without LT Andrew Thomas and RB Saquon Barkley vs. Seattle. 

For the Seahawks, CBs Artie Burns and Tre Brown have already been ruled out. Additionally, Charles Cross and Coby Bryant are doubtful to play. However, Seattle will be getting a boost back to their secondary when Jamal Adams makes his 2023 season debut. The Seahawks are (-1.5) favorites on the road tonight vs. the Giants.

Will the Giants be able to pick up a much-needed win or fall to 1-3 to start the season?

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NFL bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Seahawks vs. Giants game.

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Seahawks vs. Giants game Week 4

1. Daniel Jones Over 32.5 pass attempts yards @ (-106) via BetOnline

Without Saquon Barkley, the New York Giants will rely on Daniel Jones to carry the team to a win tonight. In Week 3 without their Pro Bowl RB, the Giants only scored 12 points. However, they were no match on offense against the 49ers’ defense. Tonight, the Giants will not be playing a defense as tough as the 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks have been vulnerable against the pass in their first three games.

Daniel Jones’ O/U for pass attempts tonight is set at (32.5). The 26-year-old hit that number in just one game so far this season, but he had 32 pass attempts last vs. the 49ers. For the Giants to win tonight, Jones is going to need to be a sharp passer like he has been in the past. New York lost to the Seahawks last year in Seattle and will be looking to avenge that loss on their home turf.

Bet Daniel Jones Over 59.5 receiving yards (-106) @ BetOnline

2. D.K. Metcalf Over 5.5 receptions @ (+114) via BetOnline

Through three games this season, D.K. Metcalf is leading the Seahawks in catches (19) and receiving yards (234). The 25-year-old also has one touchdown with the Seahawks in 2023. Tonight, Metcalf has a favorable matchup vs. the Giants’ secondary which has two rookie CBs starting. Metcalf will likely see rookie first-round pick Deontae Banks as his primary defender tonight.

Tonight, Metcalf’s O/U for receptions is at (5.5). Last season vs. the Giants, Metcalf was targeted 10 times for six catches and a touchdown. He’s had over (5.5) receptions in two of his three games played this season. He had six catches in weeks 2 and 3. Against the Giants tonight, Metcalf will be looking to have that same kind of production.

Bet D.K. Metcalf Over 5.5 receptions (+114) @ BetOnline

3. Geno Smith Over 250.5 passing yards @ (-114) via BetOnline

The Seattle Seahawks will be on the road tonight in MetLife Stadium to play the Giants. For QB Geno Smith, this is familiar territory. He spent four seasons with the Jets and one with the Giants. Both teams play in MetLife, where MNF in Week 4 will be held tonight. This season, Geno Smith has passed for 736 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

Against New York tonight, Smith’s O/U for passing yards is at (250.5). Smith has gone over that number in two of the Seahawks’ three games this season. In Week 3, Smith had 361 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Giants’ defense has left a lot to be desired this season and the Seahawks should be able to capitalize on that.

Bet Geno Smith Over 250.5 passing yards (-114) @ BetOnline

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
