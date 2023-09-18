NFL

Giants Depth Chart: Who Replaces Saquon Barkley At Running Back?

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Giants had one roller coaster of a Sunday. They started off their game against the Cardinals by being outscored 20-0, meaning that they had given up 60 points through 6 quarters of the 2023 NFL season without scoring a single point. But they turned things around in the second half to complete one of the bigger comebacks you’ll see this season, before even further disaster struck during their run.

Who Replaces Barkley In Giants Backfield?

Thanks to the suddenly-stepped up play of Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, the Giants looked like a completely different team in the second half. They scored the final 24 points of the game, eventually defeating Arizona 31-28 after looking like potentially the worst team to ever take an NFL field through two weeks. They avoid dropping to the dreaded 0-2, but they suffered a loss that will keep one of their best players out for at least a week or two, and perhaps more.

During the 4th quarter comeback, Barkley took a handoff and ran into a pile, eventually having his leg twisted up and landed on by an opposing player. The running back writhed on the ground in pain before hobbling off the field with some assistance, and never returned to the game.

Backup RBs Have 19 Yards Combined

According to reports that have come out on Monday afternoon, Saquon Barkley won’t be playing against the 49ers this coming Thursday, either. It has been revealed that he suffered a low ankle sprain, and is considered day-t0-day, though he will likely miss an extended period. He and the Giants will enjoy a mini-bye week after that, which should give Barkley extra time to heal. But the optimism is not high about him returning by the start of October.

They’ll certainly be short-handed without their most dangerous offensive weapon. Barkley had a bounce-back season last year, rushing for 1,300+ yards and 10 touchdowns, and they’ll miss his production as he fights for a long-term contract. They’ll be forced to throw Matt Breida into the starting lineup, with Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray playing the backup roles.

The three players have a combined 4 carries on the season for 19 yards.

After taking on the 49ers this week, the Giants will host the Seahawks before taking their show in the road to Miami.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
