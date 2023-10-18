Through six games this season, the New York Giants are 1-5. Their offense has been extremely slow to start games and they are only scoring an average of (11.8) points per game. Injuries have plagued the Giants’ OL and general manager Joe Schoen has had to make a number of moves.

Back in Week 2 when the Giants were on the road to play the Cardinals, New York had a private workout with one of their former first-round draft picks. Justin Pugh did enough to earn a spot on the Giants’ practice squad. The 33-year-old ended up playing the entire game and didn’t look too bad for coming as he put it “Straight off the couch.”

Justin Pugh could potentially be a starter for the rest of 2023 for the Giants

The #Giants have signed G/T Justin Pugh to the active roster. A move that had to happen. https://t.co/z6OJPyBAHI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2023



In the first two weeks of the season, three of New York’s five starting offensive linemen got injured. Since then, only one of those starters has returned. Rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and second-team All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas have not played in the last four games for New York. Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been out since Week 1. JMS has been out since Week 2 with a shoulder injury.

With those players out, the Giants had to plug players into starting positions. Joshua Ezeudu had been playing LT for Thomas since his injury. In Week 6 vs. the Bills, Ezeudu injured his toe and suddenly the Giants were without an LT. Luckily, they did sign Justin Pugh to the active roster for Week 6 and he played LT the rest of the game after starting at LG. After not playing since 2022, Pugh played all 77 offensive snaps for New York.

Giants have signed Justin Pugh to the active roster. Lawrence Cager has been waived leaving the Giants with only 2 TE’s. pic.twitter.com/rf2vTbGiWv — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 18, 2023



Before Week 6 of 2023, Pugh’s last game played with the Giants was in 2017. He then played five seasons with the Cardinals before an ACL surgery ended his season early in 2022. Pugh worked back to be ready for this season and he earned himself a spot on New York’s 53-man roster for the rest of the season. With how injured the o offensive line has been, Pugh is a much-needed addition.