Giants Depth Chart: New York signed Justin Pugh to their active 53-man roster for the rest of the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
Through six games this season, the New York Giants are 1-5. Their offense has been extremely slow to start games and they are only scoring an average of (11.8) points per game. Injuries have plagued the Giants’ OL and general manager Joe Schoen has had to make a number of moves. 

Back in Week 2 when the Giants were on the road to play the Cardinals, New York had a private workout with one of their former first-round draft picks. Justin Pugh did enough to earn a spot on the Giants’ practice squad. The 33-year-old ended up playing the entire game and didn’t look too bad for coming as he put it “Straight off the couch.”

Justin Pugh could potentially be a starter for the rest of 2023 for the Giants


In the first two weeks of the season, three of New York’s five starting offensive linemen got injured. Since then, only one of those starters has returned. Rookie center John Michael-Schmitz and second-team All-Pro LT Andrew Thomas have not played in the last four games for New York. Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury and has been out since Week 1. JMS has been out since Week 2 with a shoulder injury.

With those players out, the Giants had to plug players into starting positions. Joshua Ezeudu had been playing LT for Thomas since his injury. In Week 6 vs. the Bills, Ezeudu injured his toe and suddenly the Giants were without an LT. Luckily, they did sign Justin Pugh to the active roster for Week 6 and he played LT the rest of the game after starting at LG. After not playing since 2022, Pugh played all 77 offensive snaps for New York.


Before Week 6 of 2023, Pugh’s last game played with the Giants was in 2017. He then played five seasons with the Cardinals before an ACL surgery ended his season early in 2022. Pugh worked back to be ready for this season and he earned himself a spot on New York’s 53-man roster for the rest of the season. With how injured the o offensive line has been, Pugh is a much-needed addition.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
