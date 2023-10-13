It’s an all-New York clash in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season as the Buffalo Bills host the Giants. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Bills vs Giants Picks

New York Giants +15.0 (-110)

Stefon Diggs first touchdown scorer (+450)

Bills vs Giants Pick 1: New York Giants +15.o (-110 with BetOnline)

The New York Giants have been a very disappointing football team in 2023. They were shut out in a 40-0 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys and failed to make any real impact against the 49ers, Seahawks or Dolphins with their only win coming against the Cardinals.

However, the line at +15.0 looks too good not to take this week. Buffalo, despite how good they’ve shown they can be this season, are prone to an off-day as shown against the Jets and Jaguars.

Whilst the Bills will almost certainly win this one comfortably, the line appears generous and the Giants are expected to be boosted with the return of Saquon Barkley.

Daniel Jones is officially out and Tyrod Taylor will be given the chance to go up against his former team.

RELATED: NFL Week 6 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Bills vs Giants Pick 2: Stefon Diggs first touchdown scorer (+450 with BetOnline)

Stefon Diggs is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s best wide receivers and he looks the best bet to score the first touchdown of the game at +450 on Sunday.

He’s already recorded five receiving touchdowns this season and scored the first of the game in their season opener last month.

Diggs is Josh Allen’s favourite red zone target and the 29-year-old is primed to put the first six points on the board in primetime.

Bills vs Giants Odds and Line

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills: -1300 | New York Giants: +800

Buffalo Bills: -1300 | New York Giants: +800 Point Spread: Bills (-15.0) -110 | Giants (+15.0) -110

Bills (-15.0) -110 | Giants (+15.0) -110 Total Points: Over 44.5 –110 | Under 44.5 -110

Other NFL Content You May Like