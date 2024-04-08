Soccer

“You wouldn’t see at schoolboy level” – Gary Neville Slams Manchester United’s ‘Mad’ Gameplay In 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has criticized Erik ten Hag’s side’s performance in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon (April 7). The former defender claimed United could not do the basics right against the Reds and said that such mishaps were not common even at “schoolboy level.”

Manchester United Were Fortunate To Avoid Defeat Against Liverpool

Not many expected Manchester United to take the fight to Liverpool on Sunday, but even the most pessimistic fan would have anticipated such a one-sided affair. Luis Diaz gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead halfway through the first half, and it could have been a lot worse for the hosts had the visitors taken most of their chances. The Merseysiders clocked 15 shots in the first half without allowing a single one.

The game, however, turned on its head in the second 45, thanks to wonder goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. Liverpool restored parity toward the end, courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s penalty, but it was not the result the Premier League aspirants were aiming for.

Gary Neville Claims Manchester United Made ‘Mad’ Errors Against Liverpool

Although the game ended all square, Liverpool were considerably better than their arch-nemesis in creating chances and maintaining possession [xG: 3.67 vs 0.70]. On his podcast, Neville highlighted United’s shortcomings against the Merseysiders and said it was a “mad” performance by the hosts.

He said (via Sky Sports):

Manchester United’s style of play is mad. Some of the things you see out there, you wouldn’t see at schoolboy level. Their structure defensively goes from being in shape and being okay to all of a sudden emptying the whole midfield. Players press on their own without the rest of their teammates going with them.

You have players in front of the ball at throw-ins and the ball gets thrown in behind towards the back four. All of the things that you see as, if you like, the easiest things in football to do, Manchester United do really badly. They are so easy to play against. Liverpool had 15 shots in that first half.”

He concluded by adding:

You can’t really coach that type of performance. You are just relying on individual moments, luck, goalkeepers making saves and defenders making blocks. That’s what we’ve seen from them against Liverpool. I don’t think it is any lack of endeavor. There is no lack of desire in the team. There’s just no sense to their actual performance levels.

Following Sunday’s draw, Manchester United fell further behind in the top-four race. They are currently sitting in sixth place, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Liverpool, too, took a hit, dropping two points and ceding the top spot to Arsenal.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer

LATEST “You wouldn’t see at schoolboy level” – Gary Neville Slams Manchester United’s ‘Mad’ Gameplay In 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
“I am sorry to say that” – Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Sends Brutal Warning To Manchester United For Their Meeting With Arsenal In May
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he is not expecting to get a helping hand from Manchester United in the title race, claiming the Red Devils will not be a…

UEFA Champions League Trophy On Display
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: 5 Most Successful Teams Of This Round
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024

On Tuesday, April 9, four contenders, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich will kick off the quarter-finals of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season. Los Blancos will host…

Iker Casillas Real Madrid Legend
Soccer
5 Goalkeepers Who Have Kept The Most Clean Sheets In The 21st Century: Real Madrid Legend Iker Casillas Claims Fourth Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 08 2024
Manchester United Liverpool
Soccer
Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool: The Red Devils Cost Merseysiders Premier League Top Spot With Second-Half Turnaround
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 07 2024
Real Madrid Superstar Vinicius Junior Has Picked Up A Long-Term Injury On International Duty
Soccer
Report: 3 European Giants Prepared To Pay Up To €200 Million For Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr.
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Is One Of The Best Dribblers
Soccer
Arsenal Injury News: Mikel Arteta Discusses Bukayo Saka’s Availability Against Brighton, Addresses Burnout Concerns
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 05 2024
Arrow to top