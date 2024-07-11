Soccer

“It’s not as simple” – Gareth Southgate Explains How England Will Try To Overcome Spain Advantage In EURO 2024 Final

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gareth Southgate England
Gareth Southgate England

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he is concerned his players will not be as fit as their Spanish counterparts for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) final. Southgate has called on his players to focus on recovery and play their heart out in the final against Spain.

England Join Spain In EURO 2024 Final

The Three Lions claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night (July 10) to book their place in the EURO 2024 final. Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot to neutralize Xavi Simons’ opener for the Dutch in the first half. Then, in the dying embers of the game, substitute Ollie Watkins fired home from a tight angle to send England through.

Southgate’s men will face their toughest test yet in the final, with the tournament’s most in-form team, Spain, standing in their way. To make things worse for England, La Roja also have an extra day to recover, as they played their semi-final against France on Tuesday (July 9).

Gareth Southgate Explains How His Team Will Try To Overcome Recovery Concern

Speaking to the press after England’s victory over Holland, Southgate admitted he was concerned about his players’ recovery. Explaining how his team will try to overcome Spain’s advantage, he said (via The Mirror):

It’s not as simple as us having the ball and making them run. They press very, very well so we’re going to have to be exceptional with the ball and we’re going to have to be exceptional without it. It’s a final so you expect it to be that way. They’ve been the best team. We’re starting to show a better version of ourselves.

The extra day [of rest for Spain] is a concern, in the last few tournaments that’s been a problem for finalists. We’ve got to do the very best we can to recover the players as well as we can.”

He concluded by adding:

We’re not going to be on the training ground, that’s simple. We’ll be walking through things or delivering things in meetings, it was the same for this game, but we’re in there, and with what we’ve shown to this point, we have as good a chance as they do.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain have been the most prolific team in EURO 2024. Playing six games in the competition, they have scored 13 times and conceded thrice. England, meanwhile, have netted seven and let in four.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Fans Could Have To Wait For Up To Six Weeks To Receive Kylian Mbappe Shirts

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Chelsea Linked Dani Olmo Was One Of The Heroes Of EURO 2024 Semi-Finals
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Dani Olmo Links & Reveals Blues’ Priorities For The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on reports linking Dani Olmo with a move to Chelsea. Romano believes the Blues are not negotiating with the Spain international,…

Netherlands Boss Ronald Koeman
Soccer
“It really breaks football” – Netherlands Manager Ronald Koeman Slams VAR After Controversial England Penalty In EURO 2024 Semi-Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has accused the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of ruining soccer after England benefitted from one of its interventions in the second EURO 2024 semi-final. Dutch captain…

Gareth Southgate England
Soccer
“It’s not as simple” – Gareth Southgate Explains How England Will Try To Overcome Spain Advantage In EURO 2024 Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
England Spain EURO 2024
Soccer
EURO 2024: 4 Players Who Performed & 3 Who Underperformed In The Semi-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Ollie Watkins Fires England Through To EURO 2024 Final
Soccer
Netherlands 1-2 England: Super-Sub Ollie Watkins Fires Three Lions Into EURO 2024 Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jul 11 2024
Thomas Muller
Soccer
Thomas Muller Set To Retire From International Football Following Germany Euros Exit
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 10 2024
Arrow to top