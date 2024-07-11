England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he is concerned his players will not be as fit as their Spanish counterparts for the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) final. Southgate has called on his players to focus on recovery and play their heart out in the final against Spain.

England Join Spain In EURO 2024 Final

The Three Lions claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday night (July 10) to book their place in the EURO 2024 final. Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot to neutralize Xavi Simons’ opener for the Dutch in the first half. Then, in the dying embers of the game, substitute Ollie Watkins fired home from a tight angle to send England through.

Southgate’s men will face their toughest test yet in the final, with the tournament’s most in-form team, Spain, standing in their way. To make things worse for England, La Roja also have an extra day to recover, as they played their semi-final against France on Tuesday (July 9).

Gareth Southgate Explains How His Team Will Try To Overcome Recovery Concern

Speaking to the press after England’s victory over Holland, Southgate admitted he was concerned about his players’ recovery. Explaining how his team will try to overcome Spain’s advantage, he said (via The Mirror):

“It’s not as simple as us having the ball and making them run. They press very, very well so we’re going to have to be exceptional with the ball and we’re going to have to be exceptional without it. It’s a final so you expect it to be that way. They’ve been the best team. We’re starting to show a better version of ourselves.

“The extra day [of rest for Spain] is a concern, in the last few tournaments that’s been a problem for finalists. We’ve got to do the very best we can to recover the players as well as we can.”

He concluded by adding:

“We’re not going to be on the training ground, that’s simple. We’ll be walking through things or delivering things in meetings, it was the same for this game, but we’re in there, and with what we’ve shown to this point, we have as good a chance as they do.”

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain have been the most prolific team in EURO 2024. Playing six games in the competition, they have scored 13 times and conceded thrice. England, meanwhile, have netted seven and let in four.