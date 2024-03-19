This offseason, the Bengals lost OT Jonah Williams in free agency to the Cardinals. He signed a two-year, $30 million deal with Arizona. Cincinnati did not have that kind of money to invest right now in the offensive line. With Williams gone, the team needs a new right tackle in 2024.

The Bengals have the 18th pick in the 2024 Draft and some have speculated they will take an OT. That doesn’t look to be the case after a free agent OT came in on Tuesday and visited with the team. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals. His visit with the team went well and there was mutual interest between both sides.

The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today. A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024



In the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Trent Brown was selected by the 49ers out of the Univerity of Florida. He played five games in his rookie season and made two starts. The following season, Brown started all 16 games at RT for San Francisco. Brown played three seasons for the 49ers before being traded in the offseason to the Patriots. New England ended up picking up the final year of his rookie deal in 2018. To his luck, Brown won the Super Bowl with New England that season.

After his 2018 campaign with the Patriots, Brown signed with the Raiders. The 30-year-old played two seasons with Las Vegas before rejoining New England in 2021. Injuries have taken a toll on Brown over the last three seasons. When healthy, he’s a quality offensive tackle and fills a vacancy the Bengals had. Last offseason, the team added Orlando Brown Jr. as their LT and they now have Trent Brown as their RT for at least the 2024 season.

Bengals, OT Trent Brown agree to terms on one-year deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/uPKOekunYA — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2024



As a pass-first offense, the Bengals needed a reliable OT in 2024. Joe Burrow missed time with injuries last season. Cincinnati needs to keep Burrow upright and the signing of Trent Brown helps that cause. He was one of the top free-agent tackles available this offseason. Brown will be heading into his 10th professional season in 2024.