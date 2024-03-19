NFL

Free agent OT Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trent Brown Patriots pic
Trent Brown Patriots pic

This offseason, the Bengals lost OT Jonah Williams in free agency to the Cardinals. He signed a two-year, $30 million deal with Arizona. Cincinnati did not have that kind of money to invest right now in the offensive line. With Williams gone, the team needs a new right tackle in 2024. 

The Bengals have the 18th pick in the 2024 Draft and some have speculated they will take an OT. That doesn’t look to be the case after a free agent OT came in on Tuesday and visited with the team. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals. His visit with the team went well and there was mutual interest between both sides.

Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal to play for the Cincinnati Bengals


In the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Trent Brown was selected by the 49ers out of the Univerity of Florida. He played five games in his rookie season and made two starts. The following season, Brown started all 16 games at RT for San Francisco. Brown played three seasons for the 49ers before being traded in the offseason to the Patriots. New England ended up picking up the final year of his rookie deal in 2018. To his luck, Brown won the Super Bowl with New England that season.

After his 2018 campaign with the Patriots, Brown signed with the Raiders. The 30-year-old played two seasons with Las Vegas before rejoining New England in 2021. Injuries have taken a toll on Brown over the last three seasons. When healthy, he’s a quality offensive tackle and fills a vacancy the Bengals had. Last offseason, the team added Orlando Brown Jr. as their LT and they now have Trent Brown as their RT for at least the 2024 season.


As a pass-first offense, the Bengals needed a reliable OT in 2024. Joe Burrow missed time with injuries last season. Cincinnati needs to keep Burrow upright and the signing of Trent Brown helps that cause. He was one of the top free-agent tackles available this offseason. Brown will be heading into his 10th professional season in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trent Brown Patriots pic
NFL

LATEST Free agent OT Trent Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024
rsz 19413305020
NFL
Tyron Smith’s Contract With The Jets Has $13.5 Million Worth Of Incentives
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 19 2024

The New York Jets made their first big free agency splash last week when they brought in Tyron Smith. It was reported that the deal was a gaudy one, worth…

J.J. McCarthy Michigan pic
NFL
One NFL Draft Expert believes Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy will be drafted in the top five
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024

The 2024 Draft is filled with a ton of QB talent in the first round. Caleb Williams is presumably the #1 pick by Chicago after they traded Justin Fields. Washington…

Alexander Mattison Vikings pic
NFL
Does Alexander Mattison have a chance to start after signing with the Las Vegas Raiders?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024
Joshua Dobbs Vikings pic
NFL
Joshua Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers for 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024
Chase Young 49ers pic
NFL
How will Chase Young fit in with the Saints’ pass rush in 2024 after signing a one-year deal?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 19 2024
rsz usatsi 22289940 scaled 1
NFL
The Browns Will Join The Eagles In Brazil To Kick Off The 2024 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 19 2024
Arrow to top