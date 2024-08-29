In a sensational turn of events, Italy star Federico Chiesa has agreed to join Premier League powerhouse Liverpool. After falling out of favor at Juventus, the 26-year-old became a top target for Barcelona. However, due to their poor economic state, the Blaugrana could not complete the move, allowing Liverpool to swoop in and prize the Italian away.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool has agreed to a £12.5 million ($16.5 million) deal to sign Chiesa from Juventus. The Merseysiders will play £10 million ($13.2 million) upfront while the rest is tied in add-ons. Chiesa flew in to complete a part of his medical on Wednesday, August 28. He will go through the second part of the test on Thursday before signing what will reportedly be a four-year deal with the 19-time English champions.

All the Key Info About the Newest Red, Chiesa

Background

Son of former Italy sharpshooter Enrico Chiesa, Federico Chiesa started his career at local club Settignanese. After impressing at his boyhood club, Chiesa secured a move to Fiorentina, aged just 10. Rising through the youth ranks, Chiesa made his Serie A debut in a 2-1 defeat to Juventus on August 21, 2016. On January 21, he scored his first Serie A goal as Fiorentina claimed a straightforward 3-0 win over Chievo Verona. Just 18 at the time, Chiesa became an integral part of Fiorentina and featured in all but three games between Matchdays 14 and 36.

After four successful years playing for La Viola, during which he scored 26 goals and provided 24 assists in 137 games, Chiesa joined Juventus on a two-year loan.

Chiesa showed blistering pace and form in the first one-and-a-half years at Juventus. However, an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury in January 2022 derailed his progression. Chiesa returned to action in November 2022, but he lacked the burst of pace that had become synonymous with him. Leading up to his departure, Chiesa played 98 games for Juventus, scoring 21 times and providing 19 assists.

Playing Style

Chiesa, a wide forward, can play either on the left flank or the right. He is predominantly right-footed but can shoot with either. He is a good crosser of the ball, particularly from the right flank. However, most of his effective crosses tend to be low. He possesses pace as well as close control, which helps when he tries to penetrate busy areas. Chiesa also loves to shoot from range and is capable of testing the goalkeeper with admirable frequency.

Achievements

Chiesa has enjoyed a successful career both at the club and international levels. He has won two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa Italiana with Juventus. Meanwhile, with Italy, he has won the 2020 European Championship. Chiesa scored twice as the Azzurri won the European crown.

Federico Chiesa Excited to Begin Liverpool Chapter

Speaking to Sky Italy ahead of his imminent Liverpool switch, Chiesa said:

“I’m really happy and ready for this new adventure. I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I’ll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus.

“I’m really, really happy, we can’t wait, me and my family.”

It will be interesting to see if Arne Slot gives Chiesa an opportunity to shine in the Premier League Matchday 3 clash with Manchester United on Sunday, September 1.