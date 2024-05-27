Soccer

“I would be amazed if there isn’t a change” – Danny Murphy Advises Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag Despite FA Cup Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said he would be surprised if Manchester United do not sack Erik ten Hag this summer. Murphy believes that although the Dutchman has delivered the FA Cup, he has failed too many times to retain his job as Man Utd manager.

Erik ten Hag Has Bested Pep Guardiola In FA Cup Final

Manchester City were overwhelming favorites for their FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 25). However, thanks to Ten Hag’s bold counter-attacking approach, Pep Guardiola soon found himself on the back foot. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo landed two quick blows in the 30th and 39th minutes, putting Man Utd 2-0 up. Man City pulled one back through Jeremy Doku in the dying embers of the game, but the Premier League winners could not force a turnaround.

It marked Ten Hag’s second trophy in as many years at Manchester United. He won the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Danny Murphy Backs Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag

Winning the FA Cup is no mean feat, but Murphy does not think it should push Manchester United to keep Ten Hag for another season. In a column for the Daily Mail, Murphy wrote:

The reality is he has not shown enough in terms of motivational techniques or tactics over a period of time. He has failed repeatedly and I don’t think this final will be enough to save him because the United owners cannot base their decision on one match.

United have been horrendous too many times this season. Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay because they don’t see him as the figure to push the team on.”

He added:

My view is that after the season United have had, it was imperative for the club to look at viable options. I don’t think the hierarchy will feel guilty if Ten Hag is upset. He will be well compensated if he leaves and his job would not be under threat if the team had performed.

United have to be competitive in big competitions. They have been nowhere near it for a year and the buck stops with the manager. I would be amazed if there isn’t a change, despite yesterday [FA Cup win].

Although Manchester United’s season ended on a high, they were sub-par in the other three competitions they featured in. They finished eighth in the Premier League, were last in their UEFA Champions League group, and exited the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Are The Most Valuable Team Who Could Not Qualify For UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Soccer

LATEST “I would be amazed if there isn’t a change” – Danny Murphy Advises Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag Despite FA Cup Win

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Soccer
Sevilla 1-2 Barcelona: Barca Icon Xavi Signs Off On A Winning Note
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024

Club legend Xavi capped off his stint as Barcelona manager on a winning note on Sunday night (May 26), as his team claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory away at Sevilla….

Premier League Trophy
Soccer
Premier League 2023-24: Top 5 Players Who Overachieved Their Expected Goals By The Largest Margins
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 27 2024

The 2023-24 Premier League season was remarkable in every sense of the word. Manchester City made history by becoming the first-ever English club to win four consecutive Premier League titles….

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“That’s their only way in” – Paul Merson Explains How Manchester United Can Beat Manchester United In FA Cup Final
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Casemiro
Soccer
“He’s got no chance” – Paul Merson Claims Manchester United Will Be ‘Destroyed’ If Casemiro Starts At The Back Against Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Olivier Giroud France
Soccer
“We must give way to young people” – France Ace Olivier Giroud Reveals Plans To Take International Retirement After EURO 2024
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Chelsea Icon Terry
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Icon John Terry Subject To A Bidding War Over Exclusive Documentary Rights
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 24 2024
Arrow to top