Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has said he would be surprised if Manchester United do not sack Erik ten Hag this summer. Murphy believes that although the Dutchman has delivered the FA Cup, he has failed too many times to retain his job as Man Utd manager.

Erik ten Hag Has Bested Pep Guardiola In FA Cup Final

Manchester City were overwhelming favorites for their FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 25). However, thanks to Ten Hag’s bold counter-attacking approach, Pep Guardiola soon found himself on the back foot. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo landed two quick blows in the 30th and 39th minutes, putting Man Utd 2-0 up. Man City pulled one back through Jeremy Doku in the dying embers of the game, but the Premier League winners could not force a turnaround.

It marked Ten Hag’s second trophy in as many years at Manchester United. He won the Carabao Cup last season, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Danny Murphy Backs Manchester United To Sack Erik ten Hag

Winning the FA Cup is no mean feat, but Murphy does not think it should push Manchester United to keep Ten Hag for another season. In a column for the Daily Mail, Murphy wrote:

“The reality is he has not shown enough in terms of motivational techniques or tactics over a period of time. He has failed repeatedly and I don’t think this final will be enough to save him because the United owners cannot base their decision on one match.

“United have been horrendous too many times this season. Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay because they don’t see him as the figure to push the team on.”

He added:

“My view is that after the season United have had, it was imperative for the club to look at viable options. I don’t think the hierarchy will feel guilty if Ten Hag is upset. He will be well compensated if he leaves and his job would not be under threat if the team had performed.

“United have to be competitive in big competitions. They have been nowhere near it for a year and the buck stops with the manager. I would be amazed if there isn’t a change, despite yesterday [FA Cup win].”

Although Manchester United’s season ended on a high, they were sub-par in the other three competitions they featured in. They finished eighth in the Premier League, were last in their UEFA Champions League group, and exited the Carabao Cup in the Round of 16.