Evan Neal said he focused on his diet and offseason training ahead of the 2023 season with New York

The New York Giants drafted Evan Neal with the 7th overall pick in 2022. As a rookie last season, Neal was ranked as one of the worst offensive linemen last season. He knew that some changes needed to be made and he had no problem in doing so. Giants’ beat writers have commented time and time again on Neal’s outstanding work effort. 

During the past offseason, Neal focused on his diet, staying lean, and his offseason training. He knows that the Giants have big expectations for him in 2023 and he wants to prove them right. Neal has taken the necessary steps in order to improve.

Evan Neal has worked hard this offseason to become a better player for the New York Giants


During his rookie season for the Giants in 2022, Evan Neal weighed around 360 pounds during the season. That extra weight slowed him down and Neal knew that he needed to change his eating habits. The 22-year-old hired a chef this offseason while he was training in Dallas. This chef cooked all three meals a day for Neal and has helped him become leaner.

New York’s starting RT also came into training camp at 345 pounds and is noticeably slimmer heading into year 2. Neal took this offseason seriously and that’s something the team and fans value highly. That’s part of the reason why the Giants drafted Evan Neal 7th overall. His work ethic is outstanding and he wants to be the best player he can possibly be with the Giants.


Not only has Neal made improvements to his diet, but he’s also worked on tweaking his stance. He worked with former All-Pro guard Willie Anderson this offseason and got some one-on-one training. Anderson told ESPN that he worked on getting rid of any “waisted motion” in pass blocking. All signs point to Neal having a better year in 2023 than he did as a rookie in 2022.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
