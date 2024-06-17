Soccer

EURO 2024: Portugal vs Czechia – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Hero
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Hero

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal will begin their 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) journey with a mouth-watering Group F encounter against Czechia. Continue reading to get all the key information about the Matchday 1 clash.

EURO 2024: Portugal vs Czechia – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

Portugal and Czechia will lock horns in their Group F opener at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday night (June 18). The game will kick off at 9:00 PM CET / 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Fox Network will telecast the game in the United States. Alternatively, one can stream the game on Fubo, Vix (in Spanish), Sling, the FOX Sports app, or the website.

Portugal vs Czechia – Preview

Form

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal are one of the favorites for EURO 2024. They have the most ruthless goalscorer in world soccer in Ronaldo, a world-class creative unit comprising Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, and a rock-solid defense led by the evergreen Pepe. If things fall into place, they could march on to their second European Championship title on July 14.

Unfortunately for Os Navegadores, things have not always gone according to plan. They have had some compatibility issues, which have caused them to slip up against quality opponents. In their first preparatory match for EURO 2024, Portugal fell to a 2-1 defeat to Croatia. They did bounce back swiftly with a 3-0 triumph over Ireland, but it did not win all their critics over. In their last five games, Portugal won three and lost two, with their other defeat coming against Slovenia (2-0) in March.

Czechia, on the other hand, do not have as many star players at their disposal, but they do not hesitate to take the fight to their opponents. They move the ball around swiftly, attack in numbers, and defend like their lives depend on it.

Czechia are coming into Tuesday’s game in sensational form. They have won all their last five fixtures, scoring 16 goals and conceding just four.

Head-To-Head

According to the data from GOAL, Portugal and Czechia have met five times over the years, with all of them coming in official UEFA competitions. Portugal have the upper hand in head-to-head stats, winning four times and losing just once.

Portugal have beaten Czechia in their last two meetings in EUROs, claiming a 1-0 victory in 2012 and a 3-1 win in 2008. Czechia’s only victory over Portugal came in EURO 1996, with the Lokomotiva claiming a 1-0 win.

Portugal vs Czechia – Prediction

After seeing his former team, Belgium, endure the first major upset of EURO 2024, Martinez will likely be extra cautious of underdogs Czechia on Tuesday. He could instruct Portugal to come flying out of the gates and try to bag a nerve-settling early lead. Czechia will not make it easy for Ronaldo and Co., but we do not think the heavyweights will drop points in their Group F opener. We are backing Portugal to claim a 3-1 win over Czechia, with Ronaldo scoring the first goal of the night.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Hero
Soccer

LATEST EURO 2024: Portugal vs Czechia – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 20-Year-Old Wants Stamford Bridge Switch But Blues Are Not Ready To Commit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is interested in joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Pensioners, however, are reportedly not completely convinced…

England Coach Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“It makes me sad” – Micah Richards Urges England Boss Gareth Southgate To Find A Way To Support 24-Year-Old Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has asked England manager Gareth Southgate to offer Phil Foden enough support down the left flank. Richards’ comments came after Foden cut a frustrating…

Lamine Yamal Youngest Ever EURO Player
Soccer
5 Youngest Players In EURO 2024: Spain Starlet Lamine Yamal Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo EURO
Soccer
5 Oldest Players In EURO 2024: Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Bellingham England
Soccer
Serbia 0-1 England: Jude Bellingham Secures Crucial Win For Three Lions In EURO 2024 Group C Opener
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
France Star Kylian Mbappe Could Have Played For Cameroon
Soccer
EURO 2024: Austria vs. France – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 16 2024
Arrow to top