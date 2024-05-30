The English Premier League is arguably the most physically demanding soccer division on the planet. Almost every coach in the English top flight demands their players to be at the peak of their physical powers, as the systems only reward the fittest.

Speed is the ultimate proof of fitness, at least in this modern world of soccer. Almost every attacker in the Premier League packs an abundance of pace, meaning defenders also need to be just as quick to keep up with them. This results in a season-long battle of pace and agility until the quickest one remains.

Today, we will take a look at the speedsters who ruled the recently concluded Premier League season and check out the top speeds they clocked. Continue reading to meet the five fastest players of the 2023-24 campaign.

#5 Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion): 36.84 km/h

Kicking things off is Brighton & Hove Albion central midfielder Jakub Moder. The 25-year-old, who is the only central midfielder on this list, clocked 36.84 km/h during the Seagulls’ 5-0 routing of Sheffield United on February 18.

After recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, Moder played his first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on November 25. He kept himself fit for the remainder of the campaign but could not become a regular under Roberto De Zerbi. Moder ended the season with 17 appearances (6 starts), failing to score or assist.

#4 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers): 36.86 km/h

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League. He is quick, has excellent work-rate, and is an immaculate distributor in the final third. In the 2023-24 season, the Portuguese attacker reached a top speed of 36.86 km/h in the clash against Luton Town on September 23. He scored in the game as Wolves played out a 1-1 draw with Luton.

Neto suffered hamstring injuries on two instances in 2023-24, which caused him to miss 17 Premier League matches. He appeared in 20 English top-flight matches in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring twice and providing nine assists.

#3 Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest): 36.91 km/h

Jet-heeled left-winger Anthony Elanga reached a top speed of 36.91 km/h in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The Nottingham Forest attacker clocked his career-best speed during Forest’s 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on April 7.

Nottingham Forest finished 17th in the Premier League rankings, escaping relegation by a mere six points. Elanga, who joined the club from Manchester United last summer, ensured Nottingham did not drop to the Championship, with his five goals and nine assists helping the club secure a whopping 10 points.

#2 Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town): 36.93 km/h

Luton Town right-winger Chiedozie Ogbene is the second name on the rankings, with him clocking a top speed of 36.93 km/h during the clash against Fulham on September 16. Ogbene’s pace helped Luton muster a few counter-attacks, but Fulham still walked away with a 1-0 victory.

Ogbene featured in 30 Premier League games in 2023-24, starting 20. He scored four times and provided an assist.

#1 Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur): 37.38 Km/h

Tottenham Hotspur center-back Micky van de Ven finished as the fastest player in the 2023-24 Premier League season. He recorded a blistering 37.38 km/h during Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win over Brentford on January 31. Impressively, Van de Ven also holds the record for going second-fastest in the division. The Dutchman reached 37.23 km/h in Spurs’ 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United on April 13.

Van de Ven joined Ange Postecoglou’s side from VfL Wolfsburg last summer. He played 27 games in his Premier League debut season, scoring thrice.