Eagles Injury Report: Fletcher Cox (groin) could miss Philadelphia’s Week 13 matchup vs. the 49ers

Zach Wolpin
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are a league-best 10-1 this season. Additionally, the team is on a five-game win streak. Despite that success, the wins have not come easy for Philadelphia over their last three games. After a 37-34 win in OT vs. the Bills last week, the Eagles will be home again in Week 13 to face the 49ers. 

Veteran DT Fletcher Cox is dealing with a groin injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. He suffered this injury last week vs. Buffalo and did not return to the game. At 32, his body doesn’t recover like it used to and there’s a chance the Pro Bowler misses this Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers. The Eagles have to keep their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl in mind and that could involve Cox missing Week 13 to not risk further injury.

Fletcher Cox could miss Week 13 against the 49ers with a groin injury


Earlier this season, Fletcher Cox missed one game for the Eagles with a back injury. Other than that, the veteran DT has been available for the Eagles in 2023. However, he could miss his second game of the season this Sunday vs. the 49ers. A groin injury is not one that the Eagles will take lightly. They might play it extra cautiously for a player as valuable as Cox.

He’s currently in his 12th season after being 12th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. At this stage in his career, Cox is not putting up the double-digit sack numbers he once had. He only has (1.5) sacks this season in 10 games played. While his numbers are down, he’s still an extremely valuable piece on the defensive line for the Eagles.


Cox is playing around 66 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps this season and is doing what he can to help the team win. Along with the veteran DT, Philly has rookie Jalen Carter who can wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines. The Eagles’ defense will have to be ready to stop the explosive offense of the San Francisco 49ers.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
