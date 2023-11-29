The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a showdown of NFC powerhouses this Sunday, as the top team in the league hosts a team that is doing what it can to steal away home field advantage rights in the playoffs. It is a highly anticipated matchup, given how last season’s NFC Championship meeting went and the subsequent offseason trash talk, and will be the premier contest of the weekend in terms of viewership.

Eagles Dealing With Injury Issues Ahead Of Game vs. 49ers

But the Eagles are dealing with some serious injury issues that could leave them shorthanded at certain positions come game time.

Offensive tackle Lane Johnson missed last week’s game against the Bills with unexpected groin tightness, and he was limited in practice on Wednesday. Also limited were three of Philadelphia’s wide receivers, including top targets AJ Brown (thigh) and DeVonta Smith (knee). Running back De’Andre Swift was limited with an ankle ailment, and Dallas Goedert didn’t participate at all.

The bad news continues on the defensive side of the ball, too. Fletcher Cox didn’t practice due to a groin issue, and Jordan Davis was limited. The team has already announced that linebacker Zach Cunningham, who has been one of the most productive players on the Eagles defense this season, will miss the game against the 49ers and possibly more.

Philly Wants A Win But Has A Two-Game Cushion In The NFC

Deebo Samuel TRIPLED down on not regretting calling James Bradberry “trash” in the offseason today. When asked about Haason Reddick’s recent comments, “We’ll catch you on Sunday.” (🎥: @UpAndAdamsShow)pic.twitter.com/COw1oM01A4 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 29, 2023

It is wildly important that the Eagles were able to hold on and win against the Bills last weekend. Had they dropped their record to 10-2, they would be in danger of having the 49ers pull into first place in the NFC, should San Francisco win in Week 13. But Philadelphia currently has a two-game cushion on the rest of the conference, and a loss wouldn’t end their hopes of hosting all of their playoff games.

The sportsbooks like the 49ers’ odds. The line opened with the Eagles as 1-point favorites, but that has changed over the last three days, and San Francisco is now listed at -3.

The two sides renewed their trash talk earlier this week, which dominated the NFL headlines during the early parts of last offseason. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has gone back and forth with various Eagles players through the media, and he will get his chance to back up all of the claims with a healthy Brock Purdy at the helm.

It may not be the final meeting between the two sides this year, as they figure to be two of the NFC teams vying for a Super Bowl spot come late January.