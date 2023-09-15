Last night, the Vikings were in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. The reigning NFC champs were without S Reed Blankenship and CB James Bradberry in their secondary. In Week 2, Philly’s defense only allowed 28 rushing yards, but Kirk Cousins did have 364 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Starting last night at safety for Blankenship was Avonte Maddox. This is his sixth season with the Eagles. He’s primarily their slot corner when the opposing team runs three WR sets. Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Maddox tore his pec in last night’s 34-28 win against the Vikings. Maddox will go for a second opinion, but it’s looking like he will be out for the season.

Avonte Maddox will now have only played in 11 games over the last two seasons

Eagles’ DB Avonte Maddox is feared to have torn his pectoral during Thursday night’s win over the Vikings, per source. He is expected to get a second opinion; if it is confirmed, he would be out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023



Last season, Avonte Maddox played in nine games and made eight starts for the Eagles. He missed Weeks 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, and 18. In 2022, Maddox injured his ankle, hamstring, and toe. His luck has not changed in 2023. Sadly, he’s believed to have torn his pec last night vs. Minnesota. Philadelphia’s secondary was getting beat all night vs. the Vikings.

Early in the second quarter, Maddox suffered a torn pec. When playing, Maddox was making plays for Philly. He forced a fumble on Minnesot’s second drive of the game. After the Super Bowl loss, the veteran CB had to have surgery to repair his toe. Replacing Maddox for the Eagles last night was undrafted CB Mario Goodrich. His 39 snaps for Philadelphia was the first NFL action of his career.

Sources tell me there is worry that Avonte Maddox tore his pec muscle last night. He was getting an MRI this morning. pic.twitter.com/3CofIfQbL9 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 15, 2023



Compared to last season, the Eagles do not have as much depth in their secondary. They have a lot of inexperienced players who haven’t seen a lot of NFL action. Losing Avonte Maddox for the season is another blow to their secondary. So far, the Eagles’ defense has let up 48 points through two games.