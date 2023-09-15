NFL

Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox likely out for the season with a torn pec

Zach Wolpin
Avonte Maddox Eagles pic

Last night, the Vikings were in Philadelphia to face the Eagles. The reigning NFC champs were without S Reed Blankenship and CB James Bradberry in their secondary. In Week 2, Philly’s defense only allowed 28 rushing yards, but Kirk Cousins did have 364 yards passing and four touchdowns. 

Starting last night at safety for Blankenship was Avonte Maddox. This is his sixth season with the Eagles. He’s primarily their slot corner when the opposing team runs three WR sets. Today, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Maddox tore his pec in last night’s 34-28 win against the Vikings. Maddox will go for a second opinion, but it’s looking like he will be out for the season.

Avonte Maddox will now have only played in 11 games over the last two seasons


Last season, Avonte Maddox played in nine games and made eight starts for the Eagles. He missed Weeks 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, and 18. In 2022, Maddox injured his ankle, hamstring, and toe. His luck has not changed in 2023. Sadly,  he’s believed to have torn his pec last night vs. Minnesota. Philadelphia’s secondary was getting beat all night vs. the Vikings.

Early in the second quarter, Maddox suffered a torn pec. When playing, Maddox was making plays for Philly. He forced a fumble on Minnesot’s second drive of the game. After the Super Bowl loss, the veteran CB had to have surgery to repair his toe. Replacing Maddox for the Eagles last night was undrafted CB Mario Goodrich. His 39 snaps for Philadelphia was the first NFL action of his career.


Compared to last season, the Eagles do not have as much depth in their secondary. They have a lot of inexperienced players who haven’t seen a lot of NFL action. Losing Avonte Maddox for the season is another blow to their secondary. So far, the Eagles’ defense has let up 48 points through two games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

