49ers And Eagles Renew Trash Talk Ahead Of Big Week 13 Matchup

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The last meeting between the 49ers and Eagles ended in a 31-7 victory for Philadelphia, sending them to the Super Bowl and sending San Francisco home for the season. But the passion and energy didn’t come to a close with the final whistle, as players from both sides were vocal in the media about one another throughout the offseason. And ahead of their rematch coming up this Sunday, there has been some new bulletin board material provided by one member of the Eagles.

Eagles Renew Trash Talk Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

After their emotional overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, pass rusher Haason Reddick was asked about the upcoming matchup against the fellow NFC powerhouse. He had the following to say about the 49ers:

Talk is cheap. They get to come back in the Linc. It was a lot of boo hoos last year, a lot of crying, a lot of what if, a lot of this, a lot of that. They get a chance to come back in here, line that s**t up and prove it again

One of the most vocal players from the San Francisco side has been Deebo Samuel. In multiple off-season interviews, the 49ers wide receiver reiterated that he and his team believe that things would have been far different had Brock Purdy been able to finish the game, and says that he can’t wait to share a field with the Eagles again. In one particular interview, Samuel was asked directly about his beef with Philadelphia and promptly ended the session.

Huge Game Regardless Of Chatter


Trash talk and history aside, this will be a massive game for both sides. The Eagles have a full two-game lead on every other team in the NFC, and are in position to hold home field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would be in the best interest of the 49ers (and every other contender in the conference) to make it so the path to the Super Bowl runs through somewhere other than Philly.

It will be a home game for the Eagles, who will be entering the contest as underdogs. The early line as of Monday afternoon as the 49ers as 2.5 point favorites, which seems right given the injuries for the Eagles and the fact that they are coming off of two emotional victories in the past two weeks.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

