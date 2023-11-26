Betting

NFL Odds: 3 Prop Bets For Sunday’s Bills vs. Eagles Game via BetOnline

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Sunday’s meeting between the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles will be a matchup of two teams headed in opposite directions. Philadelphia is the top team in the NFL with a record of 9-1, and are coming off of a huge win over the Chiefs in a potential Super Bowl preview. On the other hand, Buffalo has lost four of their last seven games to drop to 6-5, and are in danger of falling a full three games back of first place in the AFC East.

NFL: 3 Prop Bets For Eagles vs Bills Game

Nonetheless, the Eagles are only 3.5 point favorites for the game, which includes their home field advantage. Despite the current disparity in their records, this could end up being one of the more intriguing games of the week, and perhaps even the season.

Here are three prop bets to consider, via BetOnline:

Josh Allen Over 0.5 INT (-176)

The value on this particular prop seems to drop weekly, and that is probably because the over is continulously hitting. Allen has thrown at least one interception in seven straight games, and would tie Sam Howell for the league lead if he throws one against the Eagles. Last season, Philadelphia forced the 5th most interceptions in the NFL, but are ranked just 26th in the category in 2023. What better way to get back on track for their defense than to play against one of the biggest turnover producers in the game?

Josh Allen Over 258.5 Passing Yards (-114)

While he is thrown to throwing interceptions, Allen is also a threat to have a huge statistical game on any given Sunday. That is especially true when he is playing against one of the lowest-rated pass defenses in the NFL. The Eagles give up the 5th-most passing yards of any team in the league, including two 330+ yard games by opposing quarterbacks in their last 3 games.

D’Andre Swift Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Swift has been one of the better statistical producers when it comes to NFL running backs this year, and he is averaging 69 yards per game on the ground so far. The Eagles would be smart to feed him the rock on Sunday, given that the Bills give up the 3rd-most yards per attempt of any team in the league. Buffalo ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to total yards allowed, partly because they have the 9th fewest rushing attempts against their defense.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
